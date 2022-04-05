Bisyo Mag Serbisyo tops featured race in Cool Summer Farm Festival





Bisyo Mag Serbisyo overtook his rivals one after another in the last 400 meters to rule the Cool Summer Farm Festival main event Sunday at the San Lazaro Leisure and Business Park in Carmona, Cavite.

He was almost given up for dead after leaving the gate last while his coupled runner Yana’s Silver (Silver City-Frozen Margarita), Louise Ann Decena’s King Hans (Hook and Ladder-Golden Boots) and Felizardo Sevilla Jr.’s Sir William (Silver City-Optical Zoom) were locked in an intense battle up front of the 1,500-meter race.

By the half-mile pole, King Hans was able to shrug off the challenge and was dictating the pace with the closest pursuers three lengths off and Bisyo Mag Serbisyo still some 20 lengths behind.

While Rain Man and King Hans were trying to outdo each other, Bisyo Mag Serbisyo came through like a bolt of lightning and mowed them down in the last 100 meters to prevail, giving his connections the P600,000 top purse plus the added P120,00 from the Philippine Racing Commission.

King Hans finished second worth P300,000 while Rain Man and Hot Rot Hearts settled for third and fourth, respectively.

He clocked 1:38 (17′-24′-27-29) in producing one of the best come-from-behind wins in years.

Meanwhile, Righteous Ruby topped the Philracom-Cool Summer Farm Imported Challenge.