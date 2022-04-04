PH Arena eyed as venue if Ginebra-Meralco series reaches Game 7

By JONAS TERRADO

The PBA is eyeing the possibility of staging another championship showdown between Barangay Ginebra San Miguel and Meralco at the Philippine Arena in the event the Governors’ Cup Finals goes to a deciding seventh game.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said during a pre-finals press conference Monday, April 4 that officials taking care of the cavernous venue in Bocaue, Bulacan have given the thumbs up sign if the league couldn’t secure the Smart Araneta Coliseum or Mall of Asia Arena.

“Kausap namin ang Philippine Arena at okay sila,” Marcial said. “Kung di pwede si Araneta at MOA, sa Philippine Arena ilalaro ang Game 7.”

It was at the Philippine Arena where both teams met for the final three games of the 2017 Governors’ Cup Finals, winning Game 7 before a crowd of 54,086.

Marcial added that the Philippine Arena will allow a full capacity if such likelihood becomes a reality.

Araneta will host the series opener on Wednesday before moving to the Pasay City showplace for Game 2 on Friday and Game 3 on Sunday.

The title series moves back to Araneta for Game 4 on April 13 before the league takes a Lenten break.

The schedule of the rest of the finals, if necessary, will be determined on a later date.