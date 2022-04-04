Limitless reaffirms mastery of TNT in PBA 3×3

By JONAS TERRADO

Limitless made its way back to the top after continuing its mastery of TNT with a 22-19 win to rule the fifth leg of the PBA 3×3 second conference Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Jorey Napoles scored 11 points while Brandon Rosser, Marvin Hayes and Reymar Caduyac also delivered as the Appmasters battled the Tropang Giga to a seesaw battle before emerging as the winner of the P100,000 top purse.

The Appmasters, who beat the Tropang Giga for the fourth time in as many title games since the first conference, also bounced back two weeks after suffering losing to Meralco Bolts in the Leg 4 finale.

Rosser, Napoles, Hayes and Caduyac made sure they would make a quick turnaround, topping Pool B with a 3-0 record before defeating San Miguel Beer, 21-16, in the quarters.

They would then roll to the final for the third straight leg after claiming a 21-9 semis win over Purefoods, which topped Pool C at 3-0 after eliminating Meralco in the quarters with a 21-13 decision.

TNT’s Almond Vosotros, Lervin Flores, Martin Gozum and Chris Javier settled for P50,000 after another runner-up finish.

The Tropang Giga fell short of completing a Cinderella ending after finishing third in Pool C with a 1-2 record.

But TNT showed its mettle in the most important time, needing less than five minutes to beat Master Sardines, 21-7, in the knockout game before beating Pool A winner Pioneer, 22-18, in the quarters.

A 21-15 victory over Platinum Karaoke in the semis put TNT in the final but once again couldn’t solve the hex that is Limitless.

Platinum placed third after edging Purefoods, 18-17, to go home with a P30,000 consolation prize.