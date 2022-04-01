Zephanie now with Sparkle

She has come a long way since becoming grand champion of “Idol Philippines.”

Only 19, Zephanie Dimaranan has already performed in stages and arenas locally and abroad.

She has also released a full-length album, endorsed big brands.

Now, she is apt to reach new heights as Sparkle GMA Artist Center welcomes her into its fold.

“We are all excited to welcome another bright, shining star to Sparkle,” Johnny Manahan shared. “Zephanie is known for her beautiful and powerful voice, her disarming smile and great personality. She is a popular product endorser and a strong media celebrity with millions of followers. Sparkle is so proud to have her as part of our growing family and wish her the best of luck and lots of exciting projects at GMA!”

Adds Gigi S. Lara, Senior Assistant Vice President for Alternative Productions, “She will be singing the summer theme for Sparkle so we hope everyone will watch out for that! Her Kapuso family is also excited to welcome Zephanie in ‘All Out Sundays” this weekend. We really want to harness the powerhouse talent of Zephanie, to watch her grow as an artist and to see her in more programs and projects in GMA.”

Zephanie is equally excited with her future as Kapuso.

“I’m so happy to be blessed with this opportunity,” she saus. “Of course, I aim to honor the trust that Sparkle has given me by doing my utmost to excel in everything I do.”

According to Zephanie, she would be happy to branch out as actress if given the chance.

“Why Not? But, of course, my focus is on singing at this point. Maybe, somewhere along the way if I’m lucky, I’d get to try and prove myself as an actress too so, let’s see.”