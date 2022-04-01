UP bucks slow start to beat NU; UST outlasts UE for first victory



By CARLO ANOLIN







University of the Philippines started a slow start but finished strong to foil National University, 80-70, for its second straight win in the UAAP Season 84 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City Thursday.

Ricci Rivero led all scorers by firing 19 points, including key baskets down the stretch as the Maroons improved to 2-1.Also delivering for the Maroons was rookie center Carl Tamayo who posted 13 points and eight rebounds.

UP built an 11-point lead, 74-63, after a Zavier Lucero layup and a corner triple from CJ Cansino off a Rivero dish with 3:10 left in the payoff period.

UP coach Goldwin Monteverde was far from being satisfied.

“Hindi talaga dapat tayo ma-satisfy,” said Monteverde. “There’s a lot of things to improve pa rin. We have this chance to learn while winning the game.”

Michael Malonzo paced the Bulldogs with 11 points and five rebounds while Reyland Torres added 10 markers and five rebounds as well.

SHERWIN CONCEPCION

In the nightcap, Sherwin Concepcion caught fire just in time as University of Santo Tomas survived University of the East, 74-62.

Concepcion highlighted UST’s blazing finish with two three-pointers in a massive 21-2 attack that keyed the team’s first win in three starts.

The Warriors fell to 0-3.

The 6-foot-3 UST swingman led all scorers with 25 points powered by six triples on an 8-of-11 shooting to go with five rebounds and three assists.

Nic Cabañero, who also provided key plays in the payoff period, posted 12 points and seven rebounds.

The scores:

Third Game

UP 80 ˗ Rivero 19, Tamayo 13, Cagulangan 9, Fortea 8, Cansino 8, Spencer 6, Lucero 5, Diouf 4, Alarcon 4, Catapusan 2, Abadiano 2, Ramos 0, Lina 0.

NU 70 ˗ Malonzo 11, Torres 10, Clemente 9, Mahinay 9, Felicilda 8, Ildefonso 7, Enriquez 4, Galinato 4, Tibayan 4, Joson 2, Manansala 2, Figueroa 0, Minerva 0, Yu 0.

Quarters: 20-25, 42-39, 55-53, 80-70.

Fourth Game

UST 74 – Concepcion 25, Cabanero 12, Manaytay 12, Santos 10, Fontanilla 8, Yongco 3, Ando 2, Pangilinan 2, Manalang 0, Garing 0, Mantua 0, Samudio 0, Gomez de Liano 0, Canoy 0.

UE 62 – Catacutan 17, Pagsanjan 10, Escamis 9, Antiporda 7, Lorenzana 5, Paranada N. 4, Beltran 4, Guevarra 4, Sawat 2, Paranada K. 0, Tulabut 0. Cruz 0, Villanueva 0.

Quarters: 25-24, 36-39, 50-53, 74-62.