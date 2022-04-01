Cignal draws first blood vs Petro Gazz in PVL Open Conference semis

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Cignal came through with some smart plays in the crunch and beat Petro Gazz, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23, Friday to draw the first blood in their best-of-three semifinal series in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.

The HD Spikers drew strength from Riri Meneses and veteran skipper Rachel Daquis in outshining the Angels to also keep their record unblemished since the eliminations.

Meneses pumped in 14 points built on 11 kills and three aces for Cignal, which extended their winning streak to six games – a marked improvement from last year’s performance where they finished at the tailend.

Another win on Sunday would book the HD Spikers a championship berth against the victor in the Creamline-Choco Mucho semis affair.

Meantime, Black Mamba Army swept BaliPure, 25-22, 25-21, 27-25 to advance to the next classification round.

Royse Tubino and Ivy Perez anchored the Lady Troopers to victory and arrange a battle for sixth to seventh places with the deposed defending champions Chery Tiggo Crossovers on Sunday.

Tubino erupted for 24 points highlighted by 22 kills.

Perez, for her part, displayed versatility by distributing the ball well with 18 excellent sets apart from finishing with 12 points built on three blocks and three aces.

Joanne Bunag also scored in double figures for the Lady Troopers with 12 points – all coming from attacks.