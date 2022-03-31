Forest Hills-Megafiber wins premier division of Corporate Cup by 7

BAGUIO CITY — Raymond Bunquin turned in 51 Molave points and Gus Pacheco added 50 as Forest Hills-Megafiber won the premier division of the Corporate Cup running away Thursday at the Camp John Hay Golf Club here.

Joseph Uy also counted for Forest Hills’ victory as he carded a 46 in the four-to-play, three-to-count format for a final day score of 147 and a two-day total of 282.

NC Lanting Security finished second with 275 after a 143 – thanks to the 51 of Goody Ignacio. Other scorers for the team were Dai Tsuchiya (47) and Ramir Badua (43).

Forest Lodge tallied 137 for 270 and placed third.

“The guys worked hard for this championshio,” said Bunquin, who is Forest Hills-Megafiber captain and club general manager.

Other winners of the tournament, which was shelved for two years due to pandemic, were Moto (134-269) in Seniors 1; Megaman (108-229) in Seniors 2; and CJH Dev. Co (111-223) in Seniors 3.

Sponsoring the event were Manor and Forest Lodge at Camp John Hay, Asiatraders Corp., CHEQ Systems, Toyota, CJH Dev. Co., FMMI, Golforce, Warbird Securities, Bishop Carlito Cenzon Foundation, MRT Dev. Co., TOBI Group, Turf Co., Baguio Country Club, GAC Motors, Jten Sports and GPS Tracker.