Bitter rivals La Salle and Ateneo shoot for third UAAP wins

JUSTINE Baltazar (File)

By CARLO ANOLIN





Defending champion Ateneo and La Salle, two teams with storied rivalry, shoot for their third straight wins when they go up against separate rivals Thursday in the UAAP Season 84 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Riding the crest of impressive back-to-back wins, the Eagles hope to get significant numbers for the third straight game from Dave Ildefonso, Ange Kouame, and Raffy Verano when they clash with the Adamson Falcons at 10 a.m.

The Archers are likewise determined to stretch their unbeaten run when they face the Tamaraws of Far Eastern University at 1 p.m.

Despite their hot starts, the Eagles and Archers can’t take their rivals lightly since the Tamaraws are aching to rebound from a crushing defeat to the Eagles on Tuesday while the Falcons are out to follow up their overpowering win over the University of the East Warriors.

In other games, UP and National University, carrying similar 1-1 records, clash at the 4 p.m. match while Warriors and Tigers hope to notch their first win when they tangle at 7 p.m.

Ateneo secured its second straight win as Tyler Tio put on a dazzling third quarter showing off the bench, scoring eight of his 18 points in the team’s 79-70 win over the Tamaraws.

Expected to lead the Warriors are Season 82 Rookie of the Year winner Mark Nonoy and veteran big man Justine Baltazar –both scored 13 points each in a 59-55 thriller over the NU Bulldogs.

Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin, however, said there is still a lot of room for improvement for his wards especially on executing plays and making wise decisions down the stretch.

“We have some principles that we believe in, that we think that add up to winning basketball and we’re just not achieving those things, and a lot of room for improvement in our team, a lot of room of improvement in execution a lot of room for improvement in terms of understanding what our principles are,” said the three-time UAAP champion coach.