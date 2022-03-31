Ateneo whips Adamson, La Salle beats FEU for third straight wins

JUSTINE BALTAZAR

By CARLO ANOLIN



Reigning titlist Ateneo is getting smarter and deadlier each game.

The Eagles displayed razor-sharp offense and made mincemeat of the Adamson Falcons, 78-47, for their third straight win in the UAAP Season 84 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City Thursday, March 31.

Ange Kouame made the difference by producing another double-double performance of 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting apart from grabbing 10 rebounds as the Katipunan-based squad extended their win streak to 29 since 2018.

The Gilas Pilipinas naturalized center sparked a commanding 18-0 run to help Ateneo build a 54-28 advantage with 1:54 left in the third period.

Dave Ildefonso and Josh Lazaro also contributed a little of everything in that backbreaking run to hand the Falcons their second defeat in three games.

The Eagles never looked back from then on as all 14 players fielded by coach Tab Baldwin scored a basket or more.

Meanwhile, Justine Baltazar and Kurt Lojera joined forces to spark a late run as La Salle eked out a 75-65 win against Far Eastern University to keep abreast with Ateneo.

Baltazar had his best performance so far with 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting to go with 11 rebounds as the Archers rolled to their third straight win of the season.

Mark Nonoy, Season 82 Rookie of the Year winner while still playing for University of Santo Tomas, and Lojera finished strong off the bench with 17 and 10 points, respectively, while Deschon Winston and Cyrus Austria added nine points apiece.

The 6-foot-9 Baltazar practically iced the game as early as the 1:57 mark with another jumper.

Chris Koon delivered off the bench with nine points including two three-pointers and five rebounds while Tyler Tio, who was a vital piece in Ateneo’s 79-70 win against Far Eastern University, also chalked up nine.

Raffy Verano, Forthsky Padrigao, and Gab Gomez chipped in eight points each while Ildefonso, who showed impressive numbers in their first two games, added six points for the Eagles.

“We just think of everybody has a job to do. Today, we were able to get everybody on the court which we need to do,” said Baldwin. “The energy was really good out there. Obviously, we had a lapse in the second quarter.





First Game

ATENEO 78 ˗ Kouame 13, Tio 9, Koon 9, Padrigao 8, Verano 8, Gomez 8, Ildefonso 6, Chiu 3, Mendoza 3, Mamuyac 3, Belangel 2, Lazaro 2, Andrade 2, Berjay 2.

ADAMSON 47 ˗ Zaldivar 6, Douanga 6, Manzano 5, Yerro 5, Jaymalin 5, Hanapi 5, Lastimosa 4, Magbuhos 3, Peromingan 2, Sabandal 2, Erolon 2, Colonia 1, Calisay 1, Barasi 0, Fuentebella 0, Maata 0.

Quarters: 17-8, 36-24, 54-34, 78-47.

Second Game

DLSU 75 – Baltazar 20, Nonoy 17, Lojera 10, Winston 9, Austria 9, Phillips M. 6, Nelle 4, Manuel 0, Nwankwo 0, Phillips B. 0.

FEU 65 – Gonzales 17, Ojuola 13, Abarrientos 9, Bienes 9, Sajonia 6, Torres 5, Sandagon 4, Li 2, Alforque 0, Sleat 0, Gravera 0, Coquia 0.

Quarters: 19-18, 32-32, 58-50, 75-65.