Pinoy swimmers out to boost confidence in Paris tourney

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The country’s top junior and elite swimmers under the Philippine BEST (Behrouz Elite Swimming Team) and Swim League Philippines (SLP) are expected to gain more experience – not to mention confidence – when they see action in the 10th Circle of Swimmers of Melun Val de Seine on May 13 to 15 in Paris, France.

BEST team manager Joan Mojdeh said the tournament will serve as a training ground for swimmers in future high-level competitions.

“Our mission is to enhance the talents of our swimmers from grassroots to elite. Kailangan ng mga bata ang experience and an international competition is the best for them,” said Mojdeh.

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Jeremy Desplanches led the elite PH cast in the tournament which drew participation from the best junior and elite swimmers of Europe, United States, Brazil and China, among others.

Hung Antonio Parto, who swept his six events in the 15-16 class in the recent FINIS Short Course swim series in Clark, banners the squad along with fellow national junior record holder Michaela Mojdeh.

Other Paris-bound swimmers are Jordan Ken Lobos, Marcus Johannes De Kam, Yohan Mikhail Cabana, Nicholas Ivan Radovan, Lance Arce Lotino and Julia Ysabelle Basa.

Accompanying the team are coach Virgilio De Luna and strength and conditioning c oach Jerricson Llanos.