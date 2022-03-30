Imee on affordable, high quality cosmetics, fashion

It’s a back-to-back treat this week as Senator Imee Marcos comes out with two brand new Vlogs on her official YouTube channel.

On Friday, April 1, Imee showcases a sampling of the best local beauty products and cosmetics that she recently discovered – ranging from an awesome anti-wrinkle serum to nifty lip tints and multi-purpose eye make-ups — perfect for women on-the-go, especially now that the country is on Alert Level 1 and ladies are gradually transitioning from their work from home set-up to their actual offices.

April 2, on the other hand, is centered on fashion as Imee, who is also considered as a style icon, helps a loyal YouTube viewer as she provides helpful tips on how to build a versatile wardrobe with a few key items that could be mixed and matched according to the occasion.

For this episode, Imee reveals how a basic pair of jeans could be worn for almost any event, how a simple vest could be used as a corporate attire, and how a classic scarf could spruce up a plain white shirt and transform it into the perfect evening wear for dinners and parties.

“I’m a big fan of Pinoy products – from cosmetics to beauty articles to clothes. Support local is one of my advocacies because I believe that we have the best products that are really at par with their international counterparts,” says Imee.

“Fashion and beauty need not be expensive. Dito lumalabas ang pagiging dakilang Ilokana ko. Bottomline is nasa pagdadala yan. Project lang at tamang attitude carry na!”

