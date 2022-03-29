Tyler Tio shines as Ateneo raps FEU; Adamson triumphs







By CARLO ANOLIN







Tyler Tio served as Ateneo’s spark plug off the bench, scoring all of his 17 points in the third quarter alone to help power the Eagles to a 79-70 win over the Far Eastern University Tamaraws yesterday in the UAAP at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City Tuesday, March 29.

Tio finished with 6-of-10 shooting from the field, including an impressive 4-of-6 from the trifectaville as the Eagles notched their second straight win. They opened their four-peat bid last Saturday with a 90-81 drubbing of University of the Philippines.

The Tamaraws rallied furiously from a 21-point deficit, cutting the Eagles’ lead down to 9, 75-66, on a 10-0 blast sparked by RJ Abarrientos and James Tempra.

SJ Belangel, who had seven points, sank a one-hand floater with 40 seconds left to restore order back before Dave Ildefonso sealed the game with a pair of free throws.

“Really tough game,” said Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin. “But you always get that with Olsen [Racela] and his team. They’re just a tough organization and they don’t give anything away easily and that was the case again today.”

Bryan Andrade contributed nine points, two assists, one rebound, and one steal while big man Ange Kouame had a double-double performance of nine points and 11 rebounds.

Abarrientos spearheaded FEU (1-1) with 16 points, five rebounds, three assists, and one block.

Earlier, Jerom Lastimosa took charge in the first half as Adamson coasted to an 82-66 victory over University of the East.

First Game

ADAMSON 82 ˗ Lastimosa 14, Zaldivar 11, Sabandal 8, Douanga 8, Calisay 8, Jaymalin 7, Yerro 7, Manzano 7, Erolon 5, Hanapi 4, Magbuhos 2, Barasi 1, Colonia 0, Peromingan 0, Fuentebella 0, Maata 0.

UE 66 ˗ Pagsanjan 17, Catacutan 12, N. Paranada 7, Escamis 6, Sawat 5, Lorenzana 4, Abatayo 4, Tulabut 3, Antiporda 2, Beltran 2, Je. Cruz 2, Villanueva 2, Chan 0, K. Paranada 0, Pascual 0.

Quarters: 32-12, 50-32, 76-42, 82-66.

Second Game

ATENEO 79 ˗ Ildefonso 17, Tio 17, Andrade 9, Kouame 9, Belangel 7, Verano 6, Mamuyac 5, Koon 4, Mendoza 3, Lazaro 2, Chiu 0, Daves 0.

FEU 70 ˗ Abarrientos 16, Ojuola 15, Alforque 12, Torres 8, Tempra 8, Gonzales 4, Bienes 3, Gravera 2, Li 2, Sajonia 0, Coquia 0, Sleat 0.

Quarters: 18-17, 42-32, 67-51, 79-70.





