PSC, Bangsamoro Sports Com sign MOA

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Bangsamoro Sports Commission (BSC) signed a Memorandum of Agreement Tuesday to formalize their partnership in strengthening the sports development program in the region.

PSC Chairman Butch Ramirez and BSC chairperson Nu-man Caludtiag led the signing at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila.

It was witnessed by BSC Commissioners Arsalan Diamaoden (Lanao del Sur), Abdulkhari Musa (Tawi-Tawi), Yushoup Sario (Basilan) and Adzhar Tingkahan (Sulu)

Also present were PSC Commissioner Celia Kiram and PSC Executive Director Guillermo Iroy.

“We are excited and blessed to have this partnership for the future of Bangsamoro Sports. This will push us to have more collaborative efforts, especially sports initiatives in the region,” said Caludtiag.

The centerpiece of the agreement is in line with Mindanao Sports for Peace Program under President Duterte.

The agreement will have PSC extend technical support to the BSC, which was only formed last September 2020, as well as helping with the grassroots development program as a means of sustainability and peace in the region.

The mandate of the BSC is to implement sports programs in the region which covers policy making, institutionalizing sports programs, sports promotion, coaching development, regulation and accreditation