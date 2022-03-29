NCAA: Bombers, Altas clash; Pirates take on Blazers

Games Tuesday

(La Salle Greenhills Gym)

12noon – JRU vs UPHSD

3p.m. – LPU vs CSB

Lyceum and St. Benilde aim for bounce back wins while JRU and Perpetual eye winning starts in their respective campaigns in the NCAA Season 97 Tuesday at the La Salle Greenhills Gym.

The Heavy Bombers and Altas make their debut in the curtain raiser at 12 noon while the Pirates go up against the Blazers in the second game at 3 p.m.

Both Lyceum and Benilde search for their first win after suffering narrow defeats in their opening games last Saturday.

The Blazers, after leading for the most part of the game against Letran but collapsed in the final frame to absorbe a 67-63 decision.

The Blazers hope to address their fourth quarter struggles with only AJ Benson producing flashes of brilliant in his rookie debut with 16 points and eight rebounds. Guys like Will Gozum, Ladis Lepalam and JC Cullar also need to step-up if CSB wishes to get the bounce-back win.

Standing on its way, however, are the Pirates, who likewise dropped their opening game to San Beda, 84-76.

The gritty Lyceum fell short of its comeback bid after cutting the once 19-point San Beda lead to just six, midway through the final frame.

Enoch Valdez, who exploded for 22 points against San Beda, aims to continue his fine play against the Blazers. Help is also expected to come from the likes of Renzo Navarro, Yancy Remulla and Jerwyn Guinto.

Meanwhile, the Heavy Bombers are parading an in-tact lineup with holdovers JL delos Santos and Marwin Dionisio ready to take much-bigger roles. Also out to make an impact are transferees EJ Agbong and Marwin Dionisio.

On the other hand, the Altas are looking at Kim Aurin, Jielo Razon and Jeff Egan to spearhead the season for new coach Myk Saguiguit.

Eyes are also on 6-foot-5 Marc Omega from Letran High School and the rookies from Perpetual High School program Yuki Kawamura, Edzel Galoy, Jearico Nuñez, Joey Barcuma.