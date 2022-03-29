Dolphins slip past Basilan, stay unbeaten in GlobalPort-VisMIn Cup

ZAMBOANGA CITY ˗ CPG Bohol escaped past a gritty Macfi-Basilan, 79-78, and extended its winning run to eight games in the GlobalPort-VisMIn Cup’s import-flavored conference at the Mayor Vitaliano Agan Coliseum here late Monday night.

John Orbeta sank two pressure-packed free throws in the last nine seconds and watched Jethro Sombero miss a wide open trey at the corner to preserve the win.

Earlier, Zamboanga posted its second straight win after outlasting Lawaan Kalos.Ph, 79-74.

The Valientes forced Kalos.Ph to a spate of turnovers in the endgame, allowing Reed Juntilla and Jerome Ferrer to score at the other end and hand Zamboanga its fifth win in eight games. Zamboanga’s win coupled by OCCCI Ormoc’s 100-92 victory over Sultan Naga Dimaporo created a three-way tie for second to fourth places. The Valientes, the Sheer Masters of Ormoc