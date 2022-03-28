Cignal too strong for BaliPure, advances to PVL semis

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Cignal encountered little difficulty in disposing of BaliPure, 25-14, 25-9, 25-14, Monday and booked a semifinal ticket in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference at The Arena in San Juan City.

Despite enjoying a twice-to-beat quarterfinal advantage, the HD Spikers did not waste time as they dominated the Water Defenders with an array of powerful smashes apart from coming through with solid defensive effort

Ces Molina spearheaded the assault by firing 12 points built on 11 attacks and a block.

Roselyn Doria also stepped up for the HD Spikers with 11 points while Ria Meneses and Rachel Daquis combined for 16 points.

The Water Defenders appeared uninspired they only managed 17 kills and two blocks compared to the HD Spikers’ 40 attacks and nine blocks.

None from BaliPure also finished with more than six points with Janine Marciano managing only five points.

The victory set up Cignal a semis meeting with the winner between Petro Gazz and F2 Logistics.

It also extended its winning streak to five matches after a four-match sweep of Pool A group elims.