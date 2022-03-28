Around 1,400 athletes expected at Puerto Princesa’s IRONMAN 70.3

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Around 1,400 athletes are expected to compete in the inaugural staging of the IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa in Palawan on Nov. 13.

The race is part of IRONMAN’s expansion in Asia with hopes of extending its hosting in the coming years.

“We’re very excited for the event. It’s a big thing for Puerto Princesa. We should be all ready for this, this is a big opportunity to pass up,” said Puerto Princesa Mayor Lucilo Bayron during the event’s press launch at the Mayor’s Office at the Puerto Princesa City Hall Monday.

“Sure, we will go far by hosting the event but we will need all the help of everybody to guarantee the successful staging of the event not only for this year but for the next few years.”

Registration starts on March 30.

The course is expected to be a touristy adventure for participants as they tackle the 1.9-kilometer (1.2-mile) swim course that will start at the Puero Princesa Bay Walk Park. The 90km (56mi) three-loop bike leg will be a scenic one as it will start from the southern part of Puerto Princesa to the Iwahig Bridge. The closing 21.1km (13.1mi) run leg will be held along the bay to the city center all the way to the finish line at the Ramon Mitra Jr. Sports Complex.

“We are excited to grow our portfolio of races in Asia. We are always on the lookout to create new race experiences that allow our athletes to compete in unique destinations, while pursuing their best performance,” said Jeff Edwards, managing director of Asia for the IRONMAN Group.

Home to the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park, one the “new” seven wonders of nature and a UNESCO World Heritage site that contains a full “mountain-to-sea” ecosystem, the highly urbanized city also sits beside one of the world’s most beautiful coastlines, making it a premier tourist and ecological destination – and a great place for triathlon racing.