Officials in Game 2 of Meralco-Magnolia game suspended

By JONAS TERRADO

The PBA suspended the entire officiating crew that worked Game 2 of the Governors’ Cup semifinal series between Meralco and Magnolia Pambansang Manok last Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial confirmed that the ban will be for the rest of the semifinals after officials missed out on a 24-second shot clock violation during the final seconds of the contest won by the Bolts, 81-75.

“Nagkamali kami dun,” Marcial acknowledged yesterday after discussing the missed call with the league’s technical committee.

Meralco held a five-point lead, 80-75, with a half-minute to go and the shot clock winding down when import Tony Bishop missed a jumper that apparently didn’t hit the rim.

But the play continued and the Bolts’ Aaron Black was able to retrieve the ball and retain possession.

Magnolia coach Chito Victolero certainly didn’t hide his disappointment over the non-call, so did fans who felt that it denied the Hotshots another chance at closing the gap.

Both teams were playing at presstime, still at the Pasay City showplace, with the winner taking a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series.

Game 4 is set Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.