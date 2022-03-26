Staying fit and healthy with Bea Alonzo

By NEIL RAMOS

Who would’ve thought someone as beautiful and sexy as Bea Alonzo could still be insecure about her looks?

But she is.

She made the admission recently.

“Siyempre there are days when you look at yourself and you feel unhappy. It’s but natural,” she told us in a recent gathering.

But unlike most, she doesn’t mope about it.

She actually puts in effort to make her feel good about herself.

How?

By eating nutritious food, exercising and taking the right supplements.

“In this day and age, you owe it to yourself,” she said. “It all boils down to self love. And it’s very important. You can’t compete in life being down and depressed and being unhealthy. You have to push yourself.”

Her efforts have paid off.

Bea is one of today’s busiest stars, appearing in numerous hit movies and TV series, going on to earn respect and credibility as top celebrity endorser.

Just recently, she was tapped as endorser by Beautéderm for their Reiko Slimaxine and Reiko Fitox digestive supplements.

Bea is happy about it, of course.

“I’m grateful for the trust of course, but more than that, I think Reiko Slimaxine and Reiko Fitox are the perfect digestive supplements for me because aside from being all-natural they help me in eating right at the right time while aiding my stomach to break down the food while strengthening my gut.”

Both have become essential for her.

“For someone who is very health conscious like me, Reiko Slimaxine and Reiko Fitox is the perfection combination in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. I need to stay healthy because for me true beauté is really loving and taking care of myself first, and then I could extend that love and care to others.”

Beautéderm President and CEO Rhea Anicoche-Tan assured both Reiko Slimaxine and Reiko Fitox are 100 % safe and FDA-compliant.

She said, “These are all-natural supplements. These were carefully formulated to provide daily optimum digestive wellness that helps strengthen the overall wellbeing of every individual especially during these trying times where the currency of good living is defined by a holistically sound physical, emotional, and mental conditions.”

As to Bea joining the Beautéderm family, Rhea said, “Bea is such an inspiration because she always see to it that she takes care of herself despite very hectic schedule. Bea is focused and humble and she knows her priorities. I am glad to know that Bea sees to it that she is healthy first and foremost because for the past two years, we all learned the value of good health. I proudly welcome her as the official brand ambassador of Beautéderm’s Reiko Slimaxine and Reiko Fitox.”

