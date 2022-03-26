Letran survives scare, outlasts Benilde in NCAA opener

Atty. Cinderella Filipina Jaro, CHED executive director, Dax Castellano, Mancom Chairman, and Bro. Edmundo Fernandez, FSC NCAA Season 97 Policy Board president during the ceremonial toss. (NCAA/GMA Photo)

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Letran got timely baskets from Rhenz Abando and Fran Yu and the dodged the upset bid of College of St. Benilde, 67-63, at the start of the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 97 Saturday at the La Salle Greenhills Gym.

Yu scored all of his 12 points in the second half while Abando impressed in his Letran debut with 19 points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

Yu and Abando connived during a 10-2 blast in the payoff period that gave the Knights the first taste of the lead, 60-59, after trailing by as many as 12 points in the first half.

“Ayaw lang magpatalo ng mga bata luckily medyo nag step-up yung veterans namin sa huli, Rhenz, Fran Yu and yung big men namin sa huli, nakapag step-up sila kung kailan kailangan,” said head coach Bonnie Tan as the Knights limited the Blazers to just eight points in the final frame.

AJ Benson paced the Blazers with 16 points spiked by four triples while Carlo Lim added 10 markers.

Yu triggered the run with back-to-back baskets, first on a layup then a booming three-pointer to cut the lead down to two, 57-55. JC Cullar answered back with a layup for Benilde but two free throws and a triple from Abando handed the Knights the lead – and for good.

Benson tried to keep Benilde in the game with a layup but big plays from Letran big men Pao Javillionar and Mark Sangalang sealed the deal for the defending champions.

Both teams actually had a rough start as they needed some time to shake off the rust after the two-year NCAA hiatus.

The Blazers picked up the pace in the second quarter as Carlo Lim engineered an 11-2 spurt that gave them a 27-18 lead. Nayve then scored on a layup before nailing a triple to build the Blazers’ biggest lead at 32-20.

During the opening ceremony, the NCAA honored the league legends – CJ Perez (LPU); Marvin Hayes (JRU); Caloy Loyzaga (posthumous, SBU); Francis Munsayac (EAC); Maria Aresa Lipat (CSB); Michael Saguiguit (UPHSD); Freddie Webb (Letran); Coach Roger Gorayeb (SSCR); Jiovani Jalalon (Arellano); and Chito Victolero (Mapua).

LETRAN 67 ‒Abando 19, Yu 12, Caralipio 8, Sangalang 7, Javillonar 7, Paraiso 4, Fajarito 4, Mina 3, Olivario 2, Ambohot 1, Reyson 0, Guarino 0.

ST. BENILDE 63 — Benzon 16, Lim 10, Gozum 8, Nayve 6, Cullar 6, Corteza 4, Davis 2, Lepalam 2, Marcos 2, Sangco 0, Flores 0, Mosqueda 0.

Quarters: 10-16, 30-33, 49-55, 67-63.