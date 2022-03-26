Donny and Belle to bring more ‘kilig’ in Season 2 of ‘He’s Into Her’

Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano’s romantic series is finally making its highly-anticipated premiere this summer to bring more ‘kilig’ and lessons on family and friendship in “He’s Into Her Season 2,” following the record-breaking first season that topped all shows on iWantTFC.

The series will premiere first on iWantTFC on April 20 for iWantTFC premium users outside of the Philippines and all iWantTFC users in the Philippines and Indonesia can watch it for free on April 22.

“He’s Into Her” was the recipient of three awards at the 2021 Asian Academy Creative Awards for Best Direction (Fiction), Best Original Program by a Streamer/OTT, and Best Theme Song or Title for “He’s Into Her” (BGYO). The series was also the lone Philippine nominee in the Cross Platform Programming category at the 2021 Venice TV Awards.

In “He’s Into Her Season 2,” former-enemies-turned lovers Deib (Donny) and Max (Belle) are officially the newest power couple in Benison International school. Their relationship seems to be smooth sailing until problems from their past begin to haunt them and unanswered questions start to resurface.

Deib and Max will face the highs and lows of a young couple as they endure real problems that come with a more mature relationship.

The hit romance series also gets exciting as the ‘barkada,’ consisting of Lee, Naih, Michiko, Ysay, Lorde, and Migz (Joao Constancia, Criza Taa, Kaori Oinuma, Vivoree Esclito, Gello Marquez, and Limer Veloso), gets entangled in more teen drama, including an unexpected love triangle, another chance to rekindle a romance, and a heartbreaking realization when one suddenly gets ghosted.

Will Deib and Max still get their happy ending? How will Deib and Max’s friends resolve the issues within their ‘barkada’?

The “He’s Into Her” gang also adds more fun and good vibes with the addition of new characters played by JC Alcantara, Reich Alim, Zach Castañeda, Shanaia Gomez, River Joseph, CJ Salonga, Rajo Serrano, and BINI member Mikha.

As fans await the premiere of “He’s Into Her Season 2,” they can first enjoy a special primer of the series, which will be available for free worldwide on April 17. Fans can also binge-watch complete episodes of “He’s Into Her” season one, “He’s Into Her: The Journey,” and “The Benison Ball,” which are all available for streaming on iWantTFC. All of these are also available to premium subscribers outside of the Philippines.

“He’s Into Her Season 2” is directed by Chad V. Vidanes, with Vanessa Valdez as its head writer, and produced by ABS-CBN Entertainment, Star Cinema, and iWantTFC.

iWantTFC users in the Philippines can be the first ones to watch how Deib and Max’s love story will unfold by watching advanced episodes on the iWantTFC app (iOs and Android) and website (iwanttfc.com) beginning April 22, with a new episode dropping every Wednesday for iWantTFC premium users outside the Philippines and every Friday for iWantTFC users in the Philippines and Indonesia.

The series will make its broadcast premiere on April 24 on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z, with a new episode dropping every Sunday.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TQZseAzsvBs