Ateneo starts 4-peat drive in grand fashion, whips UP









By CARLO ANOLIN

Dave Ildefonso and Raffy Verano combined for 37 points as Ateneo foiled University of the Philippines’s determined comeback, 90-81, in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 84 men’s basketball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena Saturday.

Ildefonso fired 19 points on a 5-of-7 shooting on top of six rebounds, one assist, and one steal while Verano posted 18 points, five rebounds, two assists, and one steal as the Eagles jumpstarted their four-peat drive in style.

Ange Kouame had a double-double performance with 11 points and 13 rebounds apart from coming through with a steal, and a block while SJ Belangel chalked up 10 points, seven rebounds, and five assists.

UP used a late fourth quarter surge and saw its 19-point halftime deficit trim down to seven, 85-78, courtesy of CJ Cansino and Zavier Lucero.

But Belangel came through with a huge three-pointer to restore order then he practically sealed the deal with another basket, 90-79, with still two minutes left in the game.

“We need to respond better… but I guess it’s better to learn those lessons during a win,” said Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin.

Cansino, former University of Santo Tomas standout, led all scorers with 21 points apart from posting five rebounds and three steals, and big man Malick Diouf added 15 points, nine rebounds, two blocks, and one steal for UP.

Carl Tamayo had a double-double performance of 13 points and 10 rebounds in his rookie debut for the Maroons.

Ricci Rivero struggled early but finished with 11 points, three rebounds, three assists, and one steal.

Ateneo sparked a 15-2 run in the third quarter all thanks to the joint effort of Ildefonso, Verano, and Kouame as the Eagles made a comfortable 18-point lead, 61-43.

Ateneo will face Far Eastern University on Tuesday, March 29 at 1 p.m., while UP will clash with UST at 7 p.m.



The scores:

ATENEO 90 – Ildefonso 19, Verano 18, Kouame 11, Belangel 10, Mamuyac 9, Mendoza 6, Tio 5, Chiu 4, Daves 4, Koon 2, Lazaro 2, Andrade 0, Mallilin 0, Gomez 0.

UP 81 – Cansino 21, Diouf 15, Tamayo 13, Rivero 11, Fortea 4, Cagulangan 4, Spencer 4, Lucero 2, Catapusan 2, Abadiano 2, Webb 2, Alarcon 0.

Quarters: 26-18, 46-35, 71-54, 90-81