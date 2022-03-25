PBA stars, former UAAP players tapped as analysts

JAYVEE CASIO (File)



By CARLO ANOLIN



Veering away from its traditional recruitment process for courtside reporters, the UAAP has introduced the first-ever batch of correspondents and a star-studded panel of analysts for Season 84.

No longer called courtside reporters, a total of 18 correspondents are set to deliver updates from the sidelines.

Eight correspondents, namely Ara Pulido (for Adamson), Denise Valdesancho (for University of Santo Tomas), Belle Gregorio (for National University), Doreen Suaybaguio (for University of the Philippines), Gab Reyes (for University of the East), Julia Vargas (for Ateneo), Kanine Sakall (for Far Eastern University), and Martina Lao (for De La Salle) are particularly tasked to report for each participating teams, the same role given to previous courtside reporters.

Ten more correspondents in Arlove De Jesus (FEU), Andrea Endicio (UST), Bea Javate (Ateneo), EJ Amante (Ateneo), Fiona Bacani (UP), Kaila Dy (DLSU), sister of former De La Salle standout Kim Kianna, Jac Macasaet (Ateneo), Lexi Rodriguez (Ateneo), Ozzie Llige (DLSU), and Zand Bajarias (UP) are expected to do the same for other sports and some of the digital content prepared by the UAAP, in partnership with Cignal TV and Smart, this coming Season 84.

“We’re super, super excited to give the correspondents a total production learning experience,” said veteran sportscaster, reporter, and commentator Mico Halili, also Cignal TV’s Creative Director for Sports Programs and Sports Digital Properties, in a press conference at the TV Media Center in Mandaluyong City Wednesday, March 23.

“It’s going on-cam, it’s going behind-the-scenes, it’s seeing how are the shows are produced. That’s why they’re correspondents, they’re doing more than just courtside [reporting]. We can’t wait to get them started in this really historic, first-ever kind of journey for them.”

Halili, for his part, will be leading Season 84’s anchors alongside the likes of seasoned sportscasters in Boom Gonzales and Nikko Ramos.

Completing the anchors are Jude Turcuato, head of Sports for PLDT and Smart, former courtside reporters Migs Gomez, Jaime Ascalon, and Dyp Dypiangco, Yoyo Sarmenta, son of veteran sportscaster Sev, former Lady Maroon Bea Daez-Fabros, and Kobe Dayao.

The UAAP also tapped the services of some old and new faces from the league itself and the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), led by five-time UAAP champion coach (Ateneo) and now Meralco mentor Norman Black.



Also serving as analysts are PBA personalities in LA Tenorio of Ginebra, Jvee Casio of Blackwater, Larry Fonacier of Cavitex (3×3), Bacon Austria (San Miguel 3×3), Dylan Ababou, assistant coaches Willy Wilson (Phoenix), Jason Webb (Magnolia), Luigi Trillo (Meralco), and former UP Maroons Jett Manuel, Diego Dario, and Gelo Vito.

“I’m just really excited and thankful for this opportunity,” said Casio, a member of De La Salle’s UAAP champion team in 2007. “Tito Mico just really called me and asked if I could do this and I was nervous. But for me, I really wanted to try and do this.”

UAAP Season 84 kicks off on Saturday, March 26 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City with a pre-recorded opening ceremony followed by four basketball matches.