NCAA: Letran starts title-retention drive vs Benilde; SBU vs Lyceum

Defending champion Letran Knights

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Games Saturday

(La Salle Greenhills Gym)

3:30 p.m. – Benilde vs Letran

7:05 p.m. – San Beda vs Lyceum

The Letran Knights begin their title-retention bid when they clash with College of St. Benilde Blazers while chief rivals San Beda Red Lions battle the Lyceum Pirates in the opening day of the 97th Season of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Saturday at the La Salle Greenhills Gym.

A pre-recorded opening ceremony lays out the red carpet in the return of the oldest collegiate league in the country at 2:30 p.m.

The Knights-Blazers showdown ushers in the basketball action at 3:30 p.m. while the Red Lions-Pirates game follows suit at 7:05 p.m.

The defending champions are banking on the leadership of holdovers Jeo Ambohot and Season 95 Finals MVP Fran Yu while transferees Rhenz Abando and Brent Paraiso are expected to play vital roles for the Knights to repeat their success this season.

Despite the arrival of Abando and Paraiso, Letran head coach Bonnie Tan said the two-year lull had changed the NCAA landscape and the season would rather be an open race instead.

“Challenging, tough kasi di pa natin nakikita yung mga kalaban natin. For the past two years walang basketball sa college natin so parang nakikipaglaro tayo naka-blind fold tayo,” said Tan.

That could really be the case as the Blazers are out to surprise their rival teams with former NCAA juniors MVP Will Gozum leading the way for a team that had little success the past years.

Joining him are young guns Makoy Marcos, Mark Sangco, and 6-foot-9 center Ladis Lepalam and fellow transferees in team captain JC Cullar, Miggy Corteza and one-and-done player Alfonso Benson.

In the second game, the young San Beda squad is getting its first acid test against the Pirates who hope to go all the way this time after a runner-up finish in Season 95.

Easier said than done for the Pirates however following the departure of the Marcelino twins and Cameroonian big man Mike Nzeusseu although Renzo Navarro and Yancy Remulla are ready to step into a bigger role to lead younger players Matt Bravo and Shawn Umali.

San Beda on the other hand is looking at James Kwekuteye to be the main man for the team which has a strong supporting cast led by holdovers Damie Cuntapay and Franz Abuda and former Red Cubs Rhayyan Amsali, Justine Sanchez and Yukien Andrada.