Monsour del Rosario reacts to Sen. Ping Lacson’s resignation from Partido Reporma

Action star Monsour del Rosario has opened up on the controversial resignation of Sen. Ping Lacson from Partido Reporma.

In a statement, Monsour maintained that he respects Lacson’s decision.

He also praised Lacson, noting he is “a good man with a sincere heart and an undying will to serve the Filipino people.”

“I believe he can still do many great things for our country and I wish him all the best,” he added.

Monsour, who has served as a city councilor of the 1st district of Makati and later as congressman from 2016 to 2019, has since pledged support to Vice President Leni Robredo in her bid to become the next President of the Philippines.

Said the taekwondo champ, “I believe that her mission to reform and uplift the country aligns with my own plight to bring about real positive change in the lives of the ordinary Filipino, especially those who have been neglected by past administrations.”

He added, “I pray, moving forward, that our vision to see a better Philippines and better living conditions for every Filipino man, woman, and child will be realized. And I hope that whatever the results of the May 9 elections will be the start of a genuine progress that is inclusive and fair for all.”

During his term in congress, Monsour, who is now running for senator, filed over 292 bills and resolutions, and authored the Telecommuting Act of 2018, better known as “Work From Home Law.”

He is advocating for the implementation of the Healthcare Heroes Card for medical

frontliners, pension for athletes, among many others.