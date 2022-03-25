Harry Roque on the importance of entertainment in campaigns

Harry Roque made waves dancing at a campaign sortie.

Some thought it cute, going on to describe President Duterte’s spokesperson as a “dancing teddy bear.”

Others thought he looked like a certain fastfood joint’s mascot.

So how does he feel about it?

“Well, I find it amusing. Natutuwa ako na na-appreciate nila ang effort ko,” he told us at a recent Pandesal Forum held at the iconic Kamuning Bakery Cafe, as hosted by Wilson Lee Flores.

He went on to relate how he didn’t plan on dancing originally.

“But I thought long and hard about it and I realized mas better to dance if only to highlight my presence there, given all the personalities involved. At saka gusto ko rin tumatak sa tao ‘yung lyrics ng jingle ko. I thought mas mapapansin nila ito if I gave it enough effort. At sakto, tama naman. Now people remember that moment.”

Indeed, according to Roque, next to actor Robin Padilla’s appearance, his dancing was the “second most-applauded” moment in that sortie.

So, is entertainment important in campaigns?

“Based on what happened, it is. It helps with the recall. Kapag umalis na ang mga tao sa plaza siyempre maguusap ‘yang mga ‘yan and usually ‘yung mga sikat, mga celebrities ang napaguusapan. So with me dancing if only to entertain audiences na bored na bored na sa mga mahabang talumpati, I made my mark somehow.”

“Saka alam naman na ng mga tao yung kakayanan ko, nakita na nila kung paano ako magtrabaho, gusto ko makita naman nila yung lighter side ko.”

But is it enough to catapult him to the senate?

“Well, that is our wish, ano? That our efforts will lead to that. Pero ‘yung nga, let’s wait and see. Mahaba pa ang campaign season and I aim to keep on reaching out to people, make them see and understand why they need to give me a chance to serve them.”