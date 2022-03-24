Marcial bracing for his dream fight in Las Vegas vs American



By CARLO ANOLIN







Eumir Felix Marcial is set to make a grand comeback as he battles American foe Isiah Hart on April 9 in Las Vegas.

Marcial will see action for the first time since winning bronze medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan last August 2021.

This also marks the first time the 26-year-old Zamboanga native boxer will fight in the mecca of boxing.

Marcial is currently training under the tutelage of Jorge Capetillo and strength and conditioning coach Memo Heredia.

The MP Promotions boxer made his professional debut last December 2020 with a unanimous decision win over Andrew Whitfield in their four-round middleweight bout in Los Angeles, California.

Against Hart, Marcial faces a New Jersey native boxer who holds a 6-2-1 win-loss-draw record.

Hart last saw action in July 2021 and suffered a technical knockout loss against Francis Hogan in Dedham, Massachusetts.

Meanwhile, MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons earlier said he has yet to talk to Marcial about his plans regarding the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam this May.

Marcial is the reigning gold medalist in the SEA Games, winning three straight gold medals in the biennial meet in 2015 (welterweight), 2017 (middleweight), and 2019 (middleweight). The rest of the national team mainstays are currently holding a training camp in Thailand in preparation for the Thailand Open slated early April.