Dolphins rally to post 4th win in row at GlobalPort VisMin Cup

ZAMBOANGA ˗ CPG Dolphins of Bohol continued their winning ways in the GlobalPort-VisMin Super Cup after pulling off a come-from-behind 69-59 victory over luckless McDavid-Zampen even as OCCCI Ormoc scored a huge win over Tubigon Wednesday night.

The Dolphins battled back from a 16-point deficit in the first half with Eric Llanto leading the way.

Llanto finished with 13 points, including a steady 3-of-4 shooting from beyond the arc while Joel Bonganciso added 12 points and six boards.

Nikko Panganiban had 11 markers and five rebounds as the Dolphins’ balance firepower were at full display, allowing Bohol to notch its fourth win in as many games and keeping the solo lead in the tournament despite missing the services of Mark Yee.

OCCCI Ormoc picked up back-to-back victories, this after the Sheer Masters trounced the Tubigon Marinwers, 71-57.

Also winning on Wednesday night were the Zamboanga Valientes, who outlasted the Macfi-Basilan Golden Lions, 85-80, in the tournament’s first overtime game.

Lawaan Kalos.Ph also notched its second straight win after edging SND Barracudas in a high-scoring game, 122-118.

It was the third win in four games for the Sheer Masters, who drew solid games anew from their homegrown players.

Grenbarl Malubay played a perfect game, hitting all his four attempts from the field and ending up with 11 points while another homegrown, Kobe Palencia, a second year college student, added six points.

The Sheer Masters, however, got another double-double from import Chibueze Ikeh, who finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while former PBA player Paul Sanga contributed 15 markers.