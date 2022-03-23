Watch AJ Raval at her sexiest in ‘Iskandalo’

AJ Raval is out to top her past performances starring in the 10-part Vivamax original series, “Iskandalo.”

In it, she plays the role of Em, a young woman facing a huge scandal after her sex video becomes viral.

But who is responsible?

Getting entangled in the mess is Patricia (Cindy Miranda), a detective who wants to prove her late father’s innocence.

As Patricia digs deeper into the scandalous case, she gets to meet some interesting characters: Em’s ex (Sean De Guzman), an avid fan (Ayanna Misola), a congressman (Jay Manalo), and a senator (Joonee Gamboa).

Em’s parents (Carlene Aguilar, Arnold Reyes) are worried sick.

Will Patricia be able to solve Em’s problem? And how does it connect to her late father’s case?

Note the film, directed by Roman Perez Jr., also stars Jamilla Obispo, Angela Morena and Ayanna Misola.

Says Roman, “Nakakataba ng puso na ipagkatiwala sa akin ng Viva ang ganito kalaking proyekto. Halos lahat na bigating stars ng Viva nandito. Siyempre, on my end, susuklian ko ang tiwalang ibinigay sa akin by coming out with a really good show. Kumbaga every week, may pasabog.”

Note that Roman also directed Vivamax chart toppers “Taya,” “Siklo” and “Hugas.”

How could he top himself?

“Medyo may pressure siyempre pero nothing beats hard work,” he says. “So, pagbubutihin lang namin ang work namin talaga. At yung nga din ang ginawa namin. Swerte ko, magagaling ang artista na kasama ko. Tiyak solve ang viewers sa ‘Iskandalo.’ Kumpleto ito. May sex, may action, may suspense at drama.”

Will justice be served for Patricia and Em? Or will their thorough search for answers lead to more questions?

“Iskandalo” streams on Vivamax starting April 10.