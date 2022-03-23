The CompanY is back with ‘Gitna’

The CompanY once again proves its musical versatility in its new album “Gitna,” a collection of multi-genre songs that tackle different themes of love and highlight the group’s amazing vocal harmony.

With its exploration of pop, jazz, electronica, dance, and acoustic folk, The CompanY’s 29th studio album—its first under ABS-CBN’s Star Music—delves into the length and breadth of vocal harmony in modern music styles showcased by equally talented members Annie Quintos, OJ Mariano, Moy Ortiz, and Sweet Plantado.

Its title “Gitna” also serves as the album’s key track and references the group’s core and centeredness amidst the changing tides and disruptions in music and contemporary living.

During the album’s virtual launch, Sweet said they chose “Gitna” as the key track for its uniqueness.

“We chose a lot of songs from Star Music’s catalog but we decided to zoom in on this because it’s not the usual love story and the way it combines the lyrics and melody is different. Moy also had this idea to make it a duet so when he gave it to me and OJ, it brought a different color to the song.”

Aside from “Gitna” which was composed by Davey Langit, the 10-track album consists of previously released tracks “Sumakabilang Puso,” “‘Sang Tawag Mo Lang,” “Disco Plantito, Disco Plantita,” “Sa May Bintana,” and “Walang Sayang.”

Also part of the album are “Kumusta Ka” written by Rey Valera, “Hideaway” composed by Maestro Ryan Cayabyab, “Sukob Na” penned by Mortiz Edgar Frasco and Flores Alexeeb, and “Ambon” written by Nica Del Rosario.

Since The CompanY is composed of multi-talented members, Moy also served as the vocal arranger for all the songs and likewise co-produced some tracks in the album.

Asked about the challenges of making the album that features both seasoned and younger songwriters, Moy said, “The challenge was with the songs of the new generation songwriters, the way they compose music now is not so much formulaic—you can’t predict where the structure and melody of the song will go, and this is evident in ‘Gitna.’”

Meanwhile, an accompanying mini documentary on the making of the album has also been released on YouTube.

Formed in July 1985 by the alumni of the Ateneo College Glee Club, The CompanY initially performed as back-up vocalists for the pop stars of the ‘80s before becoming professional recording artists.

Now dubbed as Asia’s premiere vocal harmony act, it is the most awarded vocal recording group in the Philippines who have shared the stage with the likes of The Manhattan Transfer, Jim Brickman, Michael Buble, Noel Pointer, John Ford Coley, and many more.

Stream The CompanY’s latest album “Gitna,” out now on various digital music platforms, and watch out for the music video of “Gitna” March 25, 8pm on Star Music’s YouTube channel.