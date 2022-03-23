PVL: Cignal getting stronger, sharper; Crossovers triumph

Rachel Anne Daquis and Cignal teammates whoop it up after their big win.

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Cignal HD bucked a slow start and turned back Choco Mucho, 20-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-16, to remain unbeaten in the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Roselyn Doria came through with an impressive performance by unloading 17 points built on nine kills and eight blocks to steer the HD Spikers to their third straight win in as many outings.

It was a disappointing finish for Choco Mucho which started auspiciously behind the creative plays of Deanna Wong to take the opening set.

Cigna, however, fought back as Rachel Anne Daquis, Ces Molina and Angeli Araneta joined forces in shattering Choco Mucho’s defense time and again.

Molina sizzled with 14 points while Daquis and Araneta chipped in 10 points apiece to hand the Flying Titans their first defeat in three matches.

Kat Tolentino and Aduke Ogunsanya combined for 29 points in a losing effort for Choco Mucho.

Meantime, defending champion Chery Tiggo finally made it to the win-column after two botched attempts with a 25-22, 25-17, 25-19 drubbing of Black Mamba Army.

The Crossovers drew strength from Mylene Paat, who erupted for 20 points built on 14 kills, four blocks and two aces to nail their first win in three outings.

Dindin Manabat also shone for Chery Tiggo by unloading 17 points including 14 attacks, while Jasmine Nabor converted 24 of the team’s 34 excellent sets.

The Crossovers needed an hour and 20 minutes in disposing of the Army Troopers, who couldn’t deliver the needed plays as the team only managed 12 excellent sets.

Royse Tubino scored 12 points for Black Mamba, but it was still not enough as they skidded to their third straight defeat.