Imee’s scrumptious Pinoy food finds: Yummy need not be costly

It’s every food lover’s delight on Imee Marcos’ upcoming Vlog entry as she showcases the yummiest Pinoy delicacies that she discovered in her many travels across the country.

From the tastiest snacks to the most unique beverages to familiar, everyday treats, the indefatigable Senator has scouted and sampled almost every imaginable dish from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao – all world-class Filipino food products that are easy on the budget.

“Food is one of my stress relievers and I’m very proud that we have a wealth of delicious treats that are all proudly Pinoy-made,” says Imee. “I have visited every province in the Philippines and I always look forward in finding out the best food each place has to offer. I’m excited to share my food finds with my YouTube viewers. For sure hindi ako mapapahiya sa mga discoveries ko and the best part is that all of them are very affordable.”

So where could one find and enjoy the crunchiest chicharong may laman or the most delectable chocolate liqueur or the most garlicky cornicks or the most mouthwatering ube ice cream?

Foodies unite and tune in to Imee’s vlog this Saturday, March 26, and you might be surprised that her amazing food find is just around your neighborhood.

Subscribe to https://www.youtube.com/c/ImeeMarcosOfficial/featured and feast on Imee’s food trip!