Aurin, 2 other veterans to spearhead Altas’ NCAA campaign

By REYNALD MAGALLON

The University Perpetual Help System DALTA is banking on its holdovers led by Kim Aurin, Jielo Razon and Jeff Egan to spearhead the Altas in the 97th Season of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

Also with the team are returning players Jasper Cuevas, Lean Martel, and Nathaniel Sevilla who are also expected to carry the load for newly-installed head coach Myk Saguiguit.

Perpetual is also parading nine new faces this season with transferees Carlo Ferreras, John Paul Boran and Christian Pagaran from Southern Philippine College of Cagayan de Oro City and John Cedrick Abis from De La Salle University.

The 6-foot-5 big man Mark Omega from the Letran banners Altas’ new recruits this season along with those elevated from the Perpetual junior program Yuki Kawamura, Edzel Galoy, Jearico Nuñez, Joey Barcuma.

Saguiguit, who previously served as a deputy to former head coach Franky Lim, said that the familiarity to the system won’t be a problem despite having a mix of veterans and rookies in his lineup.

“We are ready, maganda naman ang blending of old and new players, all of them know the system inside the court, our main target is to win every game,” said the first-year coach.

The Altas, out to surpass their seventh place finish the last time after posting a 5-13 record, launch their bid against Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers on March 29 at the La Salle Greenhills Gym.