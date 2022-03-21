Super Swerte humbles Boss Emong in 2nd leg of Philracom Triple Crown

There’s no Triple Crown winner for the second straight year.

This came after Super Swerte blew past first leg winner Boss Emong in the second leg of the famed Triple Crown dubbed as Philracom Classic Sunday at the Santa Ana Park in Naic, Cavite.

Unlike their past meetings, Boss Emong battled fierce rival Super Swerte from start to finish which proved to be a huge mistake on the part of jockey Herhandez.

The 1800-meter distance was not to Boss Emong’s liking as he lost steam in the homestretch allowing Sandy Javier’s Super Suerte to win the race by three lengths and reward his connections the handsome top prize of P1.5 million.

Super Swerte’s win likewise enabled Philracom to save P1.5 million since it would be given as a bonus to a thoroughbred who can win all the three legs.

Boss Emong’s connections had to settle for the runner-up prize of P500,000 while War Cannon and Islang Puting Bato wound up third and fourth, respectively.

The pace was incredibly fast that Super Swerte clocked 1:53 (13′-23′-24-23′-28′)

Meantime, Mark Ryan Ponce’s Spandau Ballet continued his winning ways by topping the Division II while Toy For The Bigboy emerged a surprise winner in Division III.

“Congratulations to the winners of our three major events, Super Swerte, Spandau Ballet and Toy For The Bigboy,” Philracom Chairman Reli de Leon said.





