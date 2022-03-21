Bay Area Dragons joining next season’s PBA Governors’ Cup

By CARLO ANOLIN





The Bay Area Dragons will be playing in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) as a guest team for the Governors’ Cup next season.

A mix of free agents coming from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Chinese Taipei will complete the roster for the Dragons.

“This is going to be half-national team level Chinese players. We’re going to have all of the top players from Hong Kong and we’re also going to have top players also from Chinese Taipei who are coming into the free agency cycle from the P+ League,” said East Asia Super League CEO Matt Bayer.

The Dragons will be based in Manila during the Governors’ Cup and will also kick off their home games in the East Asia Super League (EASL) beginning Oct. here in the Philippines.

And they are eligible to win the title, according to PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial.

“Yes. Same system, same format, and they can become champions in the Governors Cup,” said Marcial.

“This is a great opportunity for the PBA. With Hong Kong Dragons competing in the PBA, hindi lang sa income [not only income-wise], it’s also awareness and additional fans, maybe the Chinese community will watch the PBA. So it’s a big opportunity and I just want to thank EASL for joining the PBA in the Governors’ Cup,” added Marcial.

The club will also have an Asian import and two more foreign reinforcements, but the PBA, particularly the Governors’ Cup, only allows one import per team.

Formerly known as the Phoenixes, the Dragons changed their moniker out of respect for PBA club Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters.

Last December 2021, the PBA had inked a partnership with the EASL and joined forces with Japan’s B.League, South Korea’s Korean Basketball League, Taiwan’s P.League+, and a Greater China team in Hong Kong for participating in the competition in Oct.

PBA chairman Ricky Vargas earlier said two PBA clubs will likely participate in the EASL.