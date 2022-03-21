A shot to remember from Bohol’s Landicho at Vis-Min Super Cup

ZAMBOANGA CITY ˗ A shot to remember from Meylan Landicho completed a night of thrilling matches in Game 2 of the GlobalPort Vis-Min Super Cup at the Mayor Vitaliano Agan Coliseum here Sunday night as the CPG Dolphins of Bohol pulled off a 79-77 squeaker of host Zamboanga.

Landicho’s buzzer-beating trey sent the Dolphins to their second win in a row to share the early lead with KalosPh, which earlier outlasted OCCCI Ormoc, 85-83, in another similar down-to-the-wire encounter.

The SND Barracudas, on the other hand, survived the Tubigon Mariners, 65-63, as Drian Celeda knocked in 15 points, including a crucial triple in the endgame to put his team on the win column.

Macfi-Basilan outlasted McDavid ZamPen, 80-77, with Shaq Alanes leading the way with 21 markers, allowing his team to notch its first victory in two games.

It was a huge win for CPG Bohol, which bailed out import Joel Gonzallo’s ill-advised foul at the other end on Ar-Raouf Julkipli.

With the game tied at 76-all, Julkipli split his charities, but it left CPG five seconds to map up a play.

Off a sideline inbound play, Nikko Panganiban drove to the basket and when the defense collapsed on him, he kicked it out to Landicho from right quarter court, who delivered the game-winning triple as the final buzzer sounded.

Landicho was mobbed by his teammates in celebration as shock and disbelief were written all over the faces of Zamboanga and the hometown crowd which cheered them on.