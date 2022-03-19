Plana-Macalaguim nears S’woods Invt’l crown

Junjun Plana and Gab Macalaguim pooled a 161 total to zero in on the overall gross crown while Richard Santos and Michael Miguel took charge in the overall net race with a 180 heading to the final day of the Southwoods Invitational in Carmona, Cavite Friday.

The Plana-Macalaguim pair combined for 84 points under the best-ball format at the Masters course and scored 77 points in aggregate play at the Legends to post a seven-point lead over the Justine Tambunting-Terrence Macatangay tandem, which assembled a 154 total from an 86 at Masters and 68 at Legends.

Edsel Opulencia and Abraham Avena stood a point adrift at 153 after an 82 at Masters and 71 at the Legends.

Santos and Miguel, on the other hand, produced a 180 from a 96 at Masters and an 84 at Legends as they wrested a one-point lead over Dexter Lim and Lucas Lim, who combined for a 179 after a 96 at Masters and 83 at Legends.

Ian Tambunting and Raymond Lacdao also put in a 96 at Masters but slowed down with an 80 at Legends for a 176 in Manila Southwoods’ flagship member-guest tournament backed by The Turf Company as title sponsor.

In group play, Opulencia and Avena paced Division I with a 173 on 94-79 outputs at the Jack Nicklaus-designed championship courses with Aw and Co dropping to second with a 172 after a 90-82 and Plana and Macalaguim putting in a 92 and 77 for a 169.

Ian Tambunting and Lacdao showed the way in Division 2 with a 176 (96-80) for a five-point lead over Rolando Tolores and Faustito Caballero, Jr., who pooled a 171 (92-79), while Frederick Yu and Nieto Jesus Punzalan assembled a 169 from rounds of 92 and 77 at Masters and Legends, respectively.

First day leaders Oscar Visaya and Christian Angeles slipped to fourth after a 96 and 72 for 168.

Bob Sobrepeña and Monet Garcia combined for a 169 (96-73) as they posted a one-point lead over Ranilo Salenga and Nolan Lalo, who scored 96-72 for 168 while Jerico Agojo and Mike Campos made a 166 from rounds of 96 and 70.

Francis Patrick Tanjangco and Vince Siy, on the other hand, dominated Division 4 with a 170 (96-74) for a four-point cushion over Jimmy Borromeo and Raymond Bunquin, who shot 92 and 74 for 166, while Agustin Molina and Luis Rey Velasco had a 163 after 88-75.

Santos and Miguel also surged ahead in Division 5 with a 180 after 96-84, just one point ahead of Dexter Lim and Lucas Lim, who had a 179 (96-83), while Felix Dennis Cortez and Gary Sales combined for 96 and 79 for third at 175 in the event backed by The Manor & The Forest Lodge at Camp John Hay and Leads Agricultural Products Corp. head the Gold backers list and Le Chef, Inc., Metro Rail Transit Dev’t. Corp., PGA Clubshares and PNOEZ as Silver sponsors.

Juan Miguel Cantero and Paolo Nicomedes, meanwhile, dominated the Sponsors/Guests division with a 177 after 96-81, 17 points clear of Anthony See and Ren Ilagan, who had a 160 (88-72), the same output put in by the Patrick Vincent Tsai- Eric Gozo pair after a 90 and 70.

Other backers are Alpha Quality, Ayala Land Premier, BDO, Camp John Hay Golf Club, Castillo-Laman-Tan-Pantaleon-San Jose Law Offices, Club Leisure Management Corp., Escala Tagaytay Hotel, Federal Maintenance & Management, Inc., Forest Hills Golf & Country Club, G&W Clubshares, GG&A Clubshares, Hernandez Engineering Works, Hydro-Tech Irrigation, Manila Southwoods Manor, Mastech, Inc., Mit-Air, Inc., Smart Probe, Srixon, Puma and Warbird Security & Agency as bronze sponsors.