Francine Diaz gets huge in ‘Bola Bola’

Is it true that a way to a man’s heart is through his stomach?

Francine Diaz will cook her way to her crush’s heart as she is paired with three up and coming leading men – BGYO’s Akira Morishita and The Squad Plus’ KD Estrada and Ashton Salvador – in the iWantTFC original series “Bola Bola,” which streams for free in the Philippines this March 26.

Based on the best-selling romance novel by Anna Geronga, “Bola Bola” tells the story of Thea (Francine), a 220-pound high school student whose greatest love is food. Thea will experience the joys and pains of first love as she learns the importance of self-love and valuing one’s worth.

Ever since she was a child, Thea has been shamed by strangers due to her weight. Despite the harsh comments, she doesn’t let this affect her even if it pains her deep down inside.

Thea musters up the courage to overcome her insecurities by asking her lifelong crush and puppy love Lucas (Akira) to be her date for the ball. With the hopes of getting Lucas to like her back, Thea decides to put her good cooking skills to use by making it her mission to cook the most delicious meals for him.

Thea’s heart is crushed when Lucas tells her that he doesn’t date ‘big girls.’ Because of this, Thea makes a promise and life-changing commitment to herself – she will lose weight to prove to everyone that she is worthy and deserving of love just like any other person.

In her grueling road to a healthier lifestyle, Thea gets help from her best friend Julian (KD), who has always been her number one support system and who secretly still has the biggest crush on her.

Another person Thea comes across in her weight loss journey is Josh (Ashton), a soft-spoken fitness trainer who also used to be overweight. Because they are able to relate to each other’s struggles, Josh begins to fall for Thea as well.

With her newfound confidence and slimmer physique, Thea suddenly finds herself being chased by three young good looking boys – Lucas, Julian, and Josh.

Who among Lucas, Julian, and Josh will win Thea’s heart? Will Thea be able to fully embrace her insecurities from the past?

“Bola Bola,” directed by JP Habac and produced by iWantTFC, Dreamscape Entertainment, and KreativDen, also stars The Squad Plus’ Analain Salvador and Danica Ontengco, Vance Larena, J-Mee Katanyag, and Arlene Muhlach.

The series has six episodes and it begins streaming on the iWantTFC app (iOS and Android) and website (iwanttfc.com) on March 26.

A new episode drops every weekend on March 27, April 2, April 3, April 9, and April 10 and viewers can get easy access to iWantTFC’s content library with its “watch now, register later” feature.

For updates, follow @abscbnpr on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok or visit www.abs-cbn.com/newsroom.