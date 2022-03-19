Experience love, lust, eerie mysteries in ‘Island of Desire’

Welcome to the island that hides a mystery: Isla Bato.

Beware though, once there, there’s no going back.

Apparently, there’s a cult there that dabbles in strange practices.

This is what Martha discovers.

A young nurse, Martha was assigned in Isla Bato to work at a health facility there.

She will meet Tess, a midwife, and Leloy, a habal driver.

Leloy and Martha will fall in love but there’s no “happily ever after.”

As she stays longer on the island, Martha starts to notice how the cultists, particularly its leader, are seemingly controlling people there.

Including her long-lost sister.

She warns her to get out of the place while she can.

What happens next?

Will she?

What about Leloy?

According to film director Joel Lamangan, “Island Of Desire,” despite its title, is not just about sex and nudity.

“Pagiisipin ka ng pelikula kasi marami itong anggulo. Hindi lang ito istorya na naglalahad ng pagmamahalan. Ito ay tungkol din sa paniniwala, pananampalataya, panlilinlang.”

The film stars Christine Bermas as Martha.

She is ably supported by Jela Cuenca as Tess and Sean de Guzman as Leloy.

They are all thankful to have worked under Joel.

“Marami kaming natutunan na pwede naming baunin sa byahe namin sa showbiz,” said Jela.

“Magaling si direk mag-motivate and thankful ako na kahit baguhan lang ako, nagawa ko ang dapat kong gawin para sa role ko,” added Christine.

Witness how the mysteries of Isla Bato unfold before Martha’s eyes.

From Viva films, “Island of Desire,” starts streaming on Vivamax, April 1.