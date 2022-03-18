PVL: Choco Mucho beats Army in straight sets

The Choco Mucho Flying Titans









By CARLO ANOLIN







The Choco Mucho Flying Titans routed the Army Black Mamba Lady Troopers in straight sets, 25-13, 25-11, 25-23, for their first win in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference at the Paco Arena in Manila Friday, March 18.

Kat Tolentino, winner of last season’s Best Opposite Spiker award, led all scorers with 11 points on top of nine kills, one block, and one service ace while Ponggay Gaston and Caitlyn Viray fired eight and seven points, respectively.

Tied at 23-all in the third set, Viray soared for a wide attack to reach match point.

In a sneaky play, setter Deanna Wong, who only had two points, found Choco Mucho’s backcourt open and made a delicate drop shot to seal the deal.

“The tournament is very short and every game is really a must-win,” said Choco Mucho coach Oliver Almadro. “So, we thank God that He gave us the strength to win our first game.

“We’re taking it one game at a time, and that’s the important thing. So as the tournament wears on, the battle becomes more difficult and the focus should intensify and the character [of the players] should grow,” added Almadro.

With a five-point lead in the second frame, 15-10, Choco Mucho unloaded a commanding 7-0 run capped by an off-the-block hit from Tolentino en route to a 22-10 advantage and never looked back.

Choco Mucho had the momentum from the get-go as it uncorked a 5-0 blitz in the first set to take a 19-8 lead as Desiree Cheng scored a through-the-block soft attack to end the run.

Jeanette Villareal and Audrey Paran scored seven points apiece to pace the Lady Troopers.




