Boss Emong goes for second jewel of Philracom Triple Crown

Boss Emong goes for the second jewel of the coveted Triple Crown as he tries to repeat over fierce rival Super Swerte in the P2.5-million 2022 Philracom Classic Sunday (March 20) at the Santa Ana Park in Naic, Cavite.

Apart from Super Swerte, Boss Emong is expected to encounter stiff opposition from four equally decorated rivals in Shining Vic, Pangalusian Island, War Cannon and Isla Puting Bato.

In topping the opening leg, Boss Emong came through with a burst of speed in the final 600 meters of the 1,600m voyage to exact sweet revenge over Sandy Javier’s Super Swerte.

In last year’s Presidential Gold Cup, Boss Emong’s jockey – FM Raquel – was found guilty of foul riding as they imped ed the path of Super Suerte thus allowing Sky Shot to win the richest event.

As a result of the inquiry, Nuclear Bomb was declared winner of the event with Super Swerte moving up to second place and Sky Shot sliding to third place. Boss Emong was relegated to fifth .

But to win again, Boss Emong must strategize their game plan very well in the hope of the topping the 1800-meter contest that offers P1.5 million to the owner of the winning thoroughbred.

Pangalusian Island ruled the 2020 Presidential Gold Cup while Shining Vic topped the Commissioners’ Cup Division II.

In the undercard events, 2022 Commissioners’ Cup Division III winner Spandau Ballet moves up to the Classic Division II to challenge five other gallopers in the contest staking P450,000 to the champion.