Viva pivots into podcast space via the Oomph Podcast Network

The last decade has seen a digital tsunami overwhelm lifestyles and preferences of Filipino consumers. Digital penetration is at an all-time high, with the established players and newcomers offering accessibility options to the general public.

With this comes products and services that cater to every want and need, as Filipinos from all walks of life are intrigued and hooked to be part of the digital evolution.

One area that has generated considerable interest is the field of podcasting.

The numbers have been eye-popping: 31M Filipinos listen to podcasts; An average of 54 minutes is spent tuned in to podcasts.

Viva One, the digital incubation and aggregation division of Viva Communications Inc., is taking the lead in bringing more podcast titles that the Filipino audience will be very much interested in.

The group recently launched the Oomph Podcast Network, bannered by three fresh podcasts that appeal to a wide array of Filipino listeners.

First off is “Wala Pa Kaming Title” with Candy Pangilinan, Carmina Villaroel, Gelli de Belen and Janice de Belen is the ultimate chikahan ng mga amigas. This show tackles anything and everything under the sun that concerns parents raising teenagers and young adults, with the vibe that is so approachable, para kang nakikinig sa mga tita mong kwela.

Then there’s “B*Witches” with Tina Wells and Amanda Coling, a woman-empowerment podcast that tackles adult-themes on womanhood and life. Tina and Amanda offer their listeners brave and sexy takes into the themes of love, sex, and relationships.

“The IDK Show” by Kean Cipriano onthe other hand, is a chat among musicians. The cool, hip, and real vibe of the show tackles things close to an artist’s heart – their music, inspirations, trials, and successes.

The Oomph Podcast Network has more titles lined up for release in the coming weeks. From creator-driven to genre-specific titles, there is something for everyone to enjoy and engage with.

For interested podcast creators, Oomph Podcast offers a comprehensive support system that is designed to help titles get off the ground and be heard by listeners. Creative, marketing, and production support are part of the Oomph Podcast Network’s business framework and are easily accessible.

Vincent del Rosario, CEO of Viva One, shared, “Viva has been in the business of creating content that has entertained audiences through the years. We are invested in expanding our reach to the podcasting space to give Filipinos another venue to be engaged with our artists, their insights and ideas. The digital Pinoy wants to consume all the content that is available and we at Viva One are inspired by their dedication.”

Podcasts are booming – and that boom is only getting louder with Oomph Podcast Network, home of podcasts na merong oomph.