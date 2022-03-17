Patrombon, Arcilla arrange semis duel at Olivarez Cup Open

JESON Patrombon

The top draws sealed a riveting clash of talents in the PPS-PEPP Olivarez Cup Open as Jeson Patrombon, Jed Olivarez, Jr. Johnny Arcilla and Vicente Anasta dispatched their respective rivals in varying fashions to move to the semifinals at the Olivarez Sports Center in Sucat Thursday.

The top seeded Patrombon overpowered Rolando Ruel, Jr., 6-1, 6-3; No. 2 Olivarez stopped unranked Eurydice Gaspar on his tracks, 7-5, 6-2; third-ranked Arcilla scored a 6-4, 1-0 (ret.) win over Josshua Kinaadman; and No. 4 Anasta crushed Mark Alcoseba, 6-1, 6-2.

Patrombon and many-time national teammate Arcilla dispute the first finals berth at 9 a.m. today (Friday) while Olivarez and Anasta clash for the other championship slot in the event marking the restart of the sport after a two-year hiatus due to pandemic.

Patrombon earlier repulsed qualifier Jarell Edangga, 6-2, 7-6(7), and Kristianjoy Tesorio, 6-1, 6-1; while Arcilla eased past wild card Axi Gonzaga, 6-3, 6-2; and Raymund Diaz, 6-4, 6-3, in the upper half of the 32-player draw.

Olivarez, on the other hand, whipped Joel Atienza, 6-2, 6-0; and clobbered Stefano Gurria, 6-0, 6-0; while Anasta posted a 6-3, 4-2(ret.) win over Russell Arcilla, Jr. then routed Heinz Carbonilla, 6-1, 6-3, as they fueled their respective drive for the top P30,000 purse in the event put up by the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala and backed by Dunlop, Rep, Eric Olivarez and Olivarez Sports Center.

The ranking tournament also marks the resumption of the country’s longest-running circuit which also features competitions in various age-group divisions as part of the PPS-PEPP’s effort to identify and develop young talents, particularly from the countryside, according to event organizer Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

The four singles semifinalists also hurdled their respective matches in the doubles play with Patrombon and Anasta smothering siblings Chris and Franklin Encarnacion, 6-2, 6-2; Arcilla and Kyle Dandan booting out Roy Tan and Rey Ayson, 6-1, 6-1; and Olivarez and Joewyn Pascua routing Luis Asistio and Raymund Diaz, 6-1, 6-1.

Others who advanced were Noel Damian, Jr. and Leander Lazaro, who trounced Heinz Carbonilla and Axi Gonzaga, 6-2, 6-1; Loucas Fernandez and Aljon Talatayod, who turned back Gee Abacan and Gabriel Tiamson, 6-1, 5-7, 10-8; Norman Enriquez and Kinaadman, who held off Jeremiah Latorre and John Tomacruz, 7-5, 6-1; Exequiel Jucutan and James Mina, who bested John Altiche and Hans Asistio, 6-1, 7-5; and Kim Saraza and Marc Jarata, who thwarted Bryan Saarenas and Kristian Tesorio, 6-3, 6-4.