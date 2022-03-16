Zamboanguenos excited for GlobalPort Vismin Super Cup





Basketball-crazy Zamboanga City is ready to extend its hospitality to participants of the imports-spiced GlobalPort Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup starting on Saturday, March 19, at the Zamboanga City Coliseum.

The Zamboanga Valientes, who will be hosting as a professional team for the first time, head the eight-team tournament which gained the full backing of 1 Pacman Partylist Representative and House Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero, also the chairman and president of GlobalPort 900, last week.

Valientes fans are eagerly waiting for their team to see action as there are 17 homegrown players in the team’s pool. Tausug hero Das Esa, former PBA player Jonathan Parreno, Letran Knight Jonathan Belorio, Adamson Falcon Araouf Julkilpi and University of the East Red Warrior Gino Jumao-as lead the notable Zamboanguenos seeing action.

“We really want to represent our city and this is the first time we will host, said Jumao-as. “As early as last month, fans have been waiting for the sale of tickets to the games.”

The Valientes will be reinforced by Reed Juntilla, former MVP of the defunct Philippine Basketball League, and import Prince Eze, former NCAA MVP with Perpetual Help.

Philanthropist Cory Navarro, owner of the Valientes, said she is very happy with the support of Zamboanga City Mayor Beng Climaco and Councilor Pinpin Parera. Also supporting the team is Kap James Siason.

Other teams competing in the tournament being backed by MLV Group of Mike Venezuela are Bohol CPG, Ormoc OCCCI Sheer Masters, Macdavids Zampen, MACFI Basilan Golden Lions, Tubigon Mariners, Kalos PH Sportswear of Eastern Samar, Sultan Naga Dimaporo of Lanao del Norte and, of course, the JPS Zamboanga Valientes.