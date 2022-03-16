Super Ate Imee’s tribute to the Filipino woman

March marks the annual celebration of Women’s Month in the country (note: International Women’s Day is a UN observance celebrated every March 8 only) and Senator Imee Marcos pays tribute to the strength, grace, resilience, and beauty of every Filipino woman on her latest vlog entry this Saturday, March 19, on her official YouTube Channel.

In the online landscape, Imee is widely known as the Super Ate who is always ready to give loving and heartfelt advice on a myriad of topics ranging from family relationships to everyday household budgeting, to Pinoy culture and entertainment.

Imee’s popular hashtag #ImeeSolusyon has made her the go-to Ate of millions of netizens seeking for solutions to their practical concerns as they navigate their way through life.

The tireless legislator has helped a lot of Filipino women of different ages through her online presence, which is a very refreshing alternative especially for those who are seeking feel-good content that is both entertaining and informative.

However, before she earned the title of Super Ate, Imee reveals that her mother, former Philippine First Lady Imelda Romualdez Marcos is the original Super Nanay who is also the greatest influence in shaping her to be the woman that she is today.

From the funniest to the most life-altering hacks, Imee has learned priceless lessons from The Imeldific that empowered her to have the humility and courage to be the best daughter, sister, and mother she could be.

“Sa lahat ng mga nanay, tita, lola, ate, ditse, manang, sis, at pati na rin sa lahat mga single moms out there na mga tunay na superheroines ng buhay natin – Happy Women’s Month,” says Imee. “Dahil Super Ate ang tawag ninyo sa akin, e kanino pa ba ako mag-mamana kung hindi sa aking Super Nanay – the one and only Imeldific –Imelda Marcos. I’m encouraging everyone to pay tribute to all mothers out there who taught us fabulous life lessons. I’m honored to share some of the lessons I learned from my mom, dahil bago nagkaroon ng #ImeeSolusyon, nauna siyempre ang The Imeldific Life Lessons.”

Eavesdrop on Imee’s upcoming vlog entry and unlock the secrets of how to power dress, how to deal with powerful men and how kindness could solve any problem; and subscribe to https://www.youtube.com/c/ImeeMarcosOfficial/featured.