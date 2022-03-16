NorthPort’s Bolick leads the way in Govs’ Cup best player derby

NorthPort star Robert Bolick topped the race for the Best Player of the Conference at the conclusion of the PBA Governors’ Cup eliminations.

Bolick continued to solidify his status as one of the league’s brightest stars after compiling 39.9 Statistical Points during his nine appearances with the Batang Pier.

His rankings came after topping the season-ending conference in scoring with an average of 21.8 points per game, assists at 8.8 and steals at 2.2.

But his chances of claiming the BPC plum has been dimmed by NorthPort’s early exit following a 101-98 loss to Phoenix Super LPG in a playoff for the eighth and final quarterfinals berth last March 13.

That may open the door for his closest pursuers in Phoenix’s Matthew Wright and TNT rookie Mikey Williams.

Wright is second with 34.9 Statistical Points after posting 18.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.8 steals in 12 games that saw the Fuel Masters barely make the quarters.

Williams, on the other hand, may have put himself in a strong position to snatch the Best Player award despite placing third with 33.9 SPs.

The Finals Most Valuable Player in the Philippine Cup sizzled late in the elims and produced 21.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 11 matches.

Also in contention is NLEX’s Kevin Alas with 33.55 SPs thanks to his averages of 16.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.0 steals in helping the Road Warriors place second in the eliminations.

Rounding out the top 10 are NorthPort’s Arwind Santos (33.50), Barangay Ginebra San Miguel’s Scottie Thompson (33.3), San Miguel Beer’s June Mar Fajardo (32.5), Magnolia Pambansang Manok’s Paul Lee (30.9) and Mark Barroca (30.0) and NorthPort freshman Jamie Malonzo (29.8).

Meanwhile, San Miguel Beer’s Shabazz Muhammad is ahead in the Best Import derby with 61.0 Statistical Points.

Though playing just three games, Muhammad was impressive for the Beermen with 39.0 points, 19.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 blocks.

NLEX’s KJ McDaniels is second with 52.9 SPs, but may have put himself out of consideration after leaving the team at the end of the eliminations to witness the birth of his child.

In third is Magnolia’s Mike Harris with 52.4 SPs after leading his team to the top spot in the eliminations at 9-2.