Herlene ‘Hipon Girl’ Budol lands first starring role

This summer, expect pure fun and entertainment from Puregold Channel with the much-anticipated release of its first ever romcom digital series “Ang Babae sa Likod ng Face Mask” on March 26.

A 13-episode romantic comedy series conceptualized with Puregold, produced by award-winning filmmaker Chris Cahilig, and directed by critically-acclaimed Victor Villanueva, “Ang Babae sa Likod ng Face Mask” marks the introduction of social media personality and comedienne Herlene Budol in her very first starring role.

Popularly known as “Hipon Girl,” Herlene’s wit and charm helped her get an initial break—regular exposure on the variety show “Wowowin.”

Now she takes on a lead role in Puregold Channel’s second digital series, “Ang Babae sa Likod ng Face Mask.”

“Napaka-exciting na opportunity ang ibinigay ng Puregold sa akin,” Herlene gushes. “Nakilala ako bilang co-host at sa aking sariling YouTube show. Ngayon naman, gusto ko ipakita sa lahat ng followers at Hiponatic supporters ang kakayahan ko bilang isang

leading lady.”

“Ang Babae sa Likod ng Face Mask” tells the story of Malta, played by Herlene. A 25-year-old cashier, Malta works hard to support her mother, Madam Baby, portrayed by seasoned actress, Mickey Ferriols.

One day at work, Malta meets the handsome but unlucky in love Sieg, played by Kit Thompson. It’s love at first sight for Sieg, who is mesmerized by Malta’s eyes. What unfolds is the story of how Malta and Sieg find love and overcome their doubts and insecurities, and break the negative cycles of their past.

“Ang Babae…” follows in the footsteps of Puregold Channel’s first series, “GVBOYS.”

Both bring back warm feelings of nostalgia from the early years. Where “GVBOYS” is reminiscent of the 90s sitcom “Palibhasa Lalake,” this new series can be seen as the modern and comical “Blusang Itim” excluding the elements of fantasy.

Puregold marketing manager Ivy Piedad adds, “The ever-present face mask is now a symbol of hope and self-love for our lead in this new series. And we hope to entertain a large number of viewers online especially given the Pinoy’s fondness for light, romantic comedies.”

The entertainment media caught a preview of “Ang Babae sa Likod ng Face Mask” during its virtual launch, which drew the attendance of the show’s stellar cast such as Herlene, herself, her leading man Kit Thompson, Mickey Ferriols, and others.

Expect laughter, tears, and the highs and lows of great romcoms from the “Ang Babae sa Likod ng Face Mask.”

Stream the digital series for free on YouTube Puregold Channel every Saturday, 6pm, beginning March 26.

