GMA kicks off 2022 on a high note, pushes on with more top-notch content

It continues to unite Filipinos in love and hope as it keeps providing top-notch content to viewers here and abroad.

Following the first slew of Kapuso shows and election special successfully unveiled during the first two months of the year – beginning with “Mano Po Legacy: The Family Fortune,” “I Can See You: AlterNate,” “Little Princess,” “Prima Donnas Book 2,” “First Lady,” “Widows’ Web,” “The Best Ka!,” “Agimat ng Agila Book 2,” “My Husband in Law,” “The Penthouse Season 3,” and “The Jessica Soho Presidential Interviews” – GMA keeps the ball rolling with more exciting shows in the pipeline.

But this is just the beginning.

Amidst the risk and limitations brought about by the pandemic, GMA Network continues to produce quality programs for its viewers.

GMA recently launched “First Lady,” the much-awaited sequel to the Philippines’ No. 1 show for 2021, “First Yaya.”

Gabby Concepcion and Sanya Lopez headline the primetime series as they make viewers fall in love anew with the characters of President Glenn Acosta and Melody Reyes. With its engaging storyline and well-loved cast, “First Lady” is poised to become one of the Network’s high-rating programs this year.

Keeping viewers in curious anticipation on weeknights is GMA’s first suspenserye “Widows’ Web” headlined by Carmina Villarroel, Vaness Del Moral, Ashley Ortega, Pauline Mendoza. The four women are caught up in a twisted murder case that will entangle them in a web of secrets, mysteries, and lies.

GMA Entertainment Group recently launched the riveting legal drama “Artikulo 247.” Top-billed by Rhian Ramos, Kris Bernal, Benjamin Alves, and Mark Herras, the series powerfully portrays a woman’s journey as she fearfully moves on from the consequences of her past entanglement with her boss and his wife.

Lilybeth G. Rasonable, GMA Senior Vice President for Entertainment

After the highly-successful run of “Mano Po Legacy: The Family Fortune,” viewers are now looking forward to the next installment of GMA Network and Regal Entertainment’s hit “Mano Po Legacy” franchise featuring sought-after Kapuso stars Ken Chan, Bianca Umali, and Kelvin Miranda in “Mano Po Legacy: Her Big Boss.” This rom-com series tells the story of a cold-hearted Chinese-Filipino businessman and his street-smart secretary.

The Network also promises to deliver fun with the world’s favorite game show and best family bonding experience with the Filipino franchise of “Family Feud,” hosted by Kapuso actor Dingdong Dantes.

GMA is soon to bring an inspiring new addition to its Afternoon Prime block with the family drama “Raising Mamay.” This Kapuso offering is about a teenager who takes care of her mother, who is stricken with brain regression after an unfortunate shooting incident. However, she soon discovers her identity that led to her mother’s assassin. It stars seasoned actress and Comedy Concert Queen Aiai Delas Alas and Sparkle Loveteam Shayne Sava and Abdul Raman.

Another world-class drama awaits viewers with “Bolera.” This original series serves as the much-awaited TV comeback of multitalented Kapuso actress Kylie Padilla. Joining her are hot leading men Rayver Cruz and Jak Roberto.

Cameras are also rolling for GMA Public Affairs’ primetime programs “Love You Stranger” and “Lolong.”

Top-billed by real-life Kapuso couple Gabbi Garcia and Khalil Ramos, the mystery romance series ‘Love You Stranger’ is set to air this May. It revolves around LJ–a film designer searching for the truth behind a shadow monster from folklore feared by her reclusive mother–and the charming young director Ben, whose next movie is about the same shadow creature. Their filmmaking journey leads them to discover truths about the shadow creature, the mind of LJ’s mother, and each other.

Jose Mari R. Abacan, GMA First Vice President for Program Management

The highly-anticipated and biggest action-adventure series to date, “Lolong,” unleashes its prowess very soon. Bannered by Kapuso Action-Drama Prince Ruru Madrid, Lolong is inspired by the world’s largest crocodile in captivity of the same name. Joining Ruru in the series are Arra San Agustin, Shaira Diaz, and some of the biggest names in the local entertainment industry. Viewers should also look forward to Dakila, Lolong’s crocodile friend.

Also happening this March is the much-awaited return of live collegiate sports events as the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) kicks off its 97th Season on March 20 with GMA Synergy’s six-episode daily show Game On! that’s sure to prime us up for the Season 97 Opening Ceremony and the start of Men’s Basketball Games on March 26.

GMA recently announced that it is producing a local adaptation of the hit Korean drama series “Start-Up.” The program is about a group of young individuals eager to fulfill their dreams and start their own business. In partnership with leading entertainment company CJ ENM, the remake is headlined by two of the country’s highly-acclaimed and bankable actors: Asia’s Multimedia Star Alden Richards and New Generation Movie Queen Bea Alonzo in her first soap project as a Kapuso.

New Kapuso actor Xian Lim joins Glaiza De Castro in the primetime series “False Positive.” The romance-comedy showcases a neglected wife, who is made to feel inferior by her husband’s utter disregard of her feelings and sense of value as an expectant mother. In her frustration, she malevolently wishes in front of a magical fountain, resulting in the husband developing a fetus in his tummy.

Preparing to volt in is the much-awaited live-action adaptation of the hit Japanese anime series “Voltes V: Legacy.” The groundbreaking project stars Miguel Tanfelix as Steve Armstrong, Ysabel Ortega as Jamie Robinson, Radson Flores as Mark Gordon, Matt Lozano as Big Bert, Raphael Landicho as Little John, and Martin del Rosario as the Boazanian Prince Zardoz.

Ianessa S. Valdellon, GMA First Vice President for Public Affairs

Viewers should also watch out for: “The Fake Life,” about a man who realizes he is not living the life he thought he had; “Apoy sa Langit,” an advocacy-driven series that showcases an unusual story of betrayal and family affairs; “Abot Kamay na Pangarap,” a tale of an impoverished but smart girl coping with the challenges of love, skills, family, and her dreams; “Frozen Love,” a story about the daughter of an ice resurfacer machine driver at an ice-skating rink who got the opportunity of a lifetime when she became a part of a figure skating team; “Return to Paradise,” which tells the life of two college students who are marooned on an island and fall in love; “Heaven In My Heart,” a heartwarming series about two strangers who have learned to love each other as mother and child even if they are not related by blood; “Underage,” a television re-telling of the Regal Entertainment movie classic of three country girls whose lives were turned upside down when they transfer to the city; and “Nakarehas Na Puso,” a tale about second chances that features an ex-convict mother who successfully returned to her family using a different identity in the hopes of mending their broken lives.

Other upcoming Kapuso shows include: “The Witness,” which talks about the life of a man with Asperger’s syndrome who witnesses the death of a loved one and becomes obsessed with seeking justice; “Love Before Sunrise,” follows the story of two ex-lovers as they rekindle their feelings at a time when the two are already married; “What a Joy,” is a tale of a woman who is forced by her mother to assume another identity to improve their lives, but she only ended up being the object of affection of two brothers; and “Sang’gre,” which is about a young woman who manifests magical powers, not knowing she is the only child of the goddess Danaya.

The much-awaited Philippine franchise of the SBS Korea Original “Running Man Philippines” also airs this 2022. A new breed of talented artists who can make beautiful music together is also set to be discovered in the innovative singing contest “Sing for Hearts.”

The Kapuso Network is likewise keeping it good with new shows in its second free-to-air channel, GTV: “Sweet Sixteen,” “Heart of an Angel,” and “One Knife Only.”

GMA continues to surprise televiewers with its fresh slate of Asian dramas and movies, as well as exciting partnerships with various production companies that will hit the small screen this year.

GMA Heart of Asia proudly brings an exciting line-up of well-loved Asianovelas including “Now We Are Breaking Up,” “Yumi’s Cells,” “The Wolf,” “Man of Vengeance,” “Prophecy of Love,” “The Merciless Judge,” and “The Witch’s Diner.”

Some of the upcoming movies to look forward to on the Kapuso channels this year are “Hindi Tayo Pwede,” “Ang Babaeng Walang Pakiramdam,” “Biyernes Santo,” “Pakboys Takusa,” “Tililing,” “Nuuk” and the biggest Hollywood films, “Birds of Prey,” “Scoob!” “Tenet,” and “Roald Dahl’s Witches.”

Meanwhile, GMA and Quantum Films bring forth the heartwarming drama “What We Could Be,” headlined by Miguel Tanfelix, Yasser Marta, and Ysabel Ortega. It tells the story of a hopeful young woman who dreams of rebuilding their family’s bakery.

Powered by its award-winning News and Public Affairs team, GMA Network is all set to deliver the most comprehensive election coverage across all platforms through “Eleksyon 2022.”

It also unveiled its election advocacy campaign “Dapat Totoo,” which promotes the very core value that voters, political aspirants, and news organizations must embody as the Philippines embarks on a life-changing decision: truthfulness. This month, GMA News and Public Affairs Digital Media has taken electoral literacy to another level after it rolled out its voters’ education campaign “#eLeksyonSerye.”

GMA News and Public Affairs is also gearing up for “Debate 2022: The GMA Presidential Face-Off.” Hosted by Vicky Morales and Pia Arcangel with Mike Enriquez and Mel Tiangco as panelists, “Debate 2022: The GMA Presidential Face-Off” aims to serve as the voters’ final compass in deciding who is deserving of their vote for the highest position in the land. Presidential candidates are set to face each other and argue on their stand on various issues and on how they will solve some of the country’s pressing problems.

And on Election Day, May 9, as Filipinos choose the country’s next set of leaders, the country’s leading broadcast station with the widest reach brings “Eleksyon 2022: The GMA News and Public Affairs’ Election Coverage” led by GMA News pillars Mel Tiangco, Mike Enriquez, Vicky Morales, Arnold Clavio, Howie Severino, and Jessica Soho.

Also, GMA Regional TV brings back the “GMA Masterclass Series” which aims to inspire young voters and future leaders across the country. In 2022, the “GMA Masterclass Series” visits 14 campuses in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao to provide students and members of the academic community another venue for new learning and discourse on various local and national issues.

For the first months of 2022, the Kapuso Network posted a solid start with both GMA and its second free-to-air channel, GTV, reigning supreme.

From Nielsen’s January and February official data, GMA and GTV tallied a combined average of 52.1 percent total day people audience share in Total Philippines. Notably, GMA and GTV’s dominance is more pronounced in the primetime block (6 pm to 10:30 pm), with a combined average of 54.7 percent people audience share.

