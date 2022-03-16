ABS-CBN on the lookout for next online singing sensation

ABS-CBN’s online talent competition, “Bida Star,” begins its search for the next online singing sensation in “Bida Star Singer” with mainstay hosts Karina Bautista and Aljon Mendoza, as joined by “Pinoy Big Brother Kumunity Season 10″ housemate Anji Salvacion.

Anji believes that her experience as a former “Idol Philippines” contestant will help her impart lessons to aspiring singers.

“I experienced the same thing as they do. I’m grateful to be able to host a singing contest since this is where I started,” she said.

It is the first singing edition for “Bida Star” wherein aspiring singers will showcase their talent in exciting challenges like “The Cover,” a live singing showdown in front of their judges; “Online Gig,” wherein the contestants take over Star Hunt’s kumu account; and the “Bida Star Bagsakan.”

“I’m excited to see how the contestants will give a new flavor to the songs that a lot of people have performed before,” shared Karina. ” I’m excited about what new things will they offer to the Kapamilyas. We are all unique, so I expect to see it.”

For his part, Aljon shared how the online talent search has helped him hone his hosting skills. He shared, “I learned how to listen to the guest than focusing on the suggested questions. I learned that communication and connection are key to hosting.”

The contestants are in for an exciting journey with their judges, which include ABS-CBN singing coach Anna Graham, head of “It’s Showtime” and Polaris Reily Santiago, and a weekly celebrity guest judge from Polaris. The “Bida Star” winner will win an ABS-CBN management and recording contract, a special trophy, and a cash prize of P50,000.

Filipino citizens aged 18 years old and above, who have a talent for singing, can audition to become the next Bida Star Singer until March 18 (Friday) by visiting forms.abs-cbn/bidastarsinger for more information and fill out the audition form.

“Bida Star” Star has fulfilled the dreams of young and talented Filipinos like Dustine Mayores, who is now a “PBB” kumunity teen housemate, and Ruth Paga, who is now a Star Hunt artist. Both Dustine and Ruth became the Ultimate Bida Stars in the past seasons after getting the highest votes from viewers and their mentor Direk Rahyan Carlos for the acting skills they showed in the competition.

To know more about “Bida Star Singer,” follow Star Hunt on Facebook (@starhuntabscbn), Kumu (@starhuntabscbn), Twitter (@starhuntabscbn), Instagram (@starhuntabscbn), and Tiktok (@starhuntabscbn).