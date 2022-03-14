Bianca Umali ushers in the kilig via ‘Mano Po Legacy: Her Big Boss’

Beginning March 14, GMA Network and Regal Entertainment offer another top-notch series that will bring good vibes and kilig to viewers via “Mano Po Legacy: Her Big Boss.”

The heartwarming program is headlined by three of the Network’s sought-after stars: Ken Chan, Kelvin Miranda and Bianca Umali.

“Mano Po Legacy: Her Big Boss” tells the story of a headstrong woman who is trying to balance her career and her romantic life.

Irene (Bianca) has her life planned out. In two years, she will marry her longtime perfect boyfriend Nestor (Kelvin) and move to Australia to join the rest of his family.

But life takes a turn when Irene finds a job as assistant to Richard (Ken), a geeky Filipino Chinese businessman who needs to earn the trust of his father to head the family business.

As the boss and his bubbly assistant work together, feelings change, and this causes confusion in Irene’s heart.

Taking a shift from dramatic roles, Bianca admits being challenged with her first rom-com series.

“It’s definitely a milestone for me. I’m used to doing heavy drama stories or characters and this one will be my very first full on romantic-comedy show. Nakaka-kaba because I can say that this is one of the most challenging roles ever,” she said.

Ken expresses his gratitude to GMA and Regal for entrusting him this project.

“Sino ba naman ang hindi mapa-proud kapag napasama ka sa Mano Po? I’m very happy, blessed and thankful. Talagang malaking tulong at malaking bagay si Direk Easy (Ferrer) sa paghulma nung characters namin. Talagang gina-guide niya kami sa bawat eksena,” he enthused.

Meanwhile, Kelvin reveals how different his role is in the series.

“Sa akin yung pinaka naging challenge ko is kung papaano ko gagampanan yung pagiging mature. Kasi yung last na nagawa kong proyekto talagang napaka-impulsive nung character ko. Itong bagong character ko naman si Nestor Lorenzo, sobrang layo niya kumpara sa nakaraan,” he shared.

Spicing up the series are Pokwang as Becca Pacheco, the devoted single mom; Teejay Marquez as Raven Lim, the charming boss; Ricardo Cepeda as Alex Lim, the patriarch; Marina Benipayo as Elaine Dy-Lim, the socialite mom; Arlene Muhlach as Adeng Pacheco, the aunt of Irene & sister of Becca; Sarah Edwards as Princess Grace Que, the aggressive girlfriend of Richard; Haley Dizon as Charlene, the vlogger girlfriend of Raven; Sarah Holmes as Rachel Lim, the bored bratinella; Blue Cailes as Lemuel Carrera, the rocker boyfriend; Tyrone Tan as David, the close friend of Richard; Jem Manicad as Solenn, the close and funny friend of Irene; Phi Palmos as April, the other close and funny friend of Irene; Lime Aranya as Marla Pacheco, the sister of Irene.

GMA First Vice President for Program Management Department Jose Mari Abacan is proud of the second offering of Mano Po Legacy: “I’m very happy that we’re actually on the second story of Mano Po. I hope that we’re going to have more stories to come.”

Meanwhile, COO & Vice President of Regal Entertainment Inc. and Regal Multimedia Inc., Roselle Monteverde shares what to expect on the latest series: “This is another story of Mano Po and I assure you that you will be surprised again. With the line-up that we have, mga pasabog at mga linyahan, kahit na rom-com ito, siguradong mayroon ding mga iconic lines na manggagaling sa characters.”

“Mano Po Legacy: Her Big Boss” is directed by Easy Ferrer together with 2nd Unit Director, Jen De los Santos, Creative Manager Ceres Barrios and conceptualized by Creative Head and Head Writer Jose Javier Reyes.

Director Easy Ferrer claims that the second installment of Mano Po Legacy accomplished its mission: “This has been planned well ahead na, mas alam ko na yung gagawin, alam ko na yung atake saka mas turf ko kasi yung rom-com, mas homebased, so mas alam ko kung paano ko siya mamanipulahin and naka-work ko na lahat ang cast.”

“Mano Po Legacy: Her Big Boss,” starts airing March 14, 9:35 p.m. after “Widows’ Web” on GMA Telebabad.

Viewers abroad can also catch the program via GMA Pinoy TV.

For more stories about the Kapuso Network, visit www.GMANetwork.com.